COURT WATCH: Yolo County Court Struggles to Set Trial Date in Decade-Old Murder Case

WOODLAND, CA – In a trial setting conference for a murder case Friday in Yolo County Superior Court, an accused who has been jailed without bail for over 14 years continues awaiting for his day in court.

The court granted another delay, ordering a new trial setting conference for March 28, where both parties will reconvene to finalize the trial schedule with an estimated trial length of four weeks.

According to court records, the accused faces first-degree murder charges, with additional enhancements for premeditation, use of a deadly weapon, and circumstances in aggravation.

The alleged crime took place on July 3, 2010, and the accused has remained in pretrial custody since 2011.

In previous coverage by the Sacramento Bee, the accused is alleged to have stabbed a man during a road-rage incident in rural Yolo County.

The Sacramento Bee quotes authorities alleging the accused, now 37, “got out of his vehicle and violently attacked the victim,” smashed the window of the victim’s vehicle and then stabbed him multiple times in the arm using a knife which struck an artery, leading to the victim’s death.

“Sheriff’s detectives learned that (the accused) fled to Mexico, and in November 2010 the FBI obtained a federal warrant for his arrest,” added the Bee, writing after the accused was arrested for unrelated charges in January of 2016 in Mexico, FBI agents escorted the accused from Mexico to Sacramento International Airport after completion of his sentence in Mexico.

In court last week, the accused was present and in custody, assisted by Spanish Interpreter Carol Meredith who appeared remotely to assist.

Deputy District Attorney Deanna Hays and Defense Attorney Kayla Sparks were unable to finalize a trial date because of defense attorney David Cohen’s ongoing medical recovery. Sparks requested an additional 30-day delay before committing to a trial schedule.

On behalf of DDA Cohen, Sparks requested to come back either at the end of March or early April for status because DDA Cohen “received notification from his doctor that he would not be able to do high stress trial work until about May.”

Judge Daniel M. Wolk stated, “so is Mr. Cohen’s health situation then kind of driving the bus here in terms of defense readiness,” followed by a “yes” from the defense’s Sparks.

DDA Hays expressed concern about continued delays, stating: “What I don’t want to happen is to have to come back in a month and find out that Mr. Cohen has six other trials that now take precedence, and we’re pushing this into 2026.”

Judge Wolk replied, “That’s a fair point Ms. Hays. Ms. Sparks, I hope that everything continues to go well with Mr. Cohen, but it’s my expectation, assuming Mr. Cohen is well enough to come back in May, that he prioritizes this trial.”

