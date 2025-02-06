Davis City Council Moves Forward with Economic Development Strategy

Davis, CA – The Davis City Council took additional steps toward crafting a comprehensive economic development strategy. The meeting, held on Tuesday, focused on identifying the city’s economic direction amid challenges such as limited space for new businesses and the need for a cohesive identity.
The council overwhelmingly supported a hybrid approach to the development of the city’s economic strategy. This method combines immediate actionable steps with a long-term strategic framework. The hybrid model allows Davis to address current needs while laying the groundwork for future growth.
City Manager Mike Webb noted that this approach would enable the city to continue essential initiatives, such as process streamlining and business outreach, while developing a detailed economic plan.
Vice Mayor Donna Neville supported the hybrid approach as a starting point.
“My initial inclination is to a hybrid approach where we get started on some of the things I think we can do now, especially some of the downtown things we know we can do that are ready and waiting to happen while we develop a more comprehensive plan,” Neville said.
Councilmember Gloria Partida added, “I like this idea of this hybrid, let’s do something that we can do now and work on programs that will benefit us now because we have been coming out of COVID and waiting for this for such a long time that it feels like we need to move forward and get some things out there.”
In a move to streamline efforts, the council formed two subcommittees. The first will concentrate on retaining and supporting existing businesses, addressing the immediate needs and challenges faced by current enterprises. Councilmembers Gloria Partida and Linda Deos will lead this effort, focusing on nurturing the local economic landscape and ensuring viability.
The second subcommittee, comprising Councilmember Josh Chapman and Vice Mayor Donna Neville, will explore the city’s brand and identity, targeting future growth opportunities. This group aims to leverage Davis’s proximity to UC Davis and its strengths in sustainability and innovation to attract new businesses aligned with the city’s potential identity as a hub for sustainable innovation.
Throughout the meeting, councilmembers emphasized the importance of regional collaboration, particularly with organizations like Valley Vision and the Greater Sacramento Economic Council. Linda Deos stressed the need for Davis to maintain a strong presence in regional discussions to ensure the city is not overlooked in favor of neighboring areas.
Moreover, the council discussed the necessity of defining a cohesive identity for Davis, one that aligns with its unique characteristics and aspirations.
Mayor Bapu Vaitla highlighted sustainability as a potential focal point, suggesting that Davis could position itself as a leader in sustainable food, agriculture, and transportation systems.
“I think about the existing identity of Davis and our greatest asset, which is this our world-class university next door,” Vaitla said. “I think immediately about sustainability, I think about sustainable food and agriculture systems. I think about innovations and sustainable transportation, sustainable water systems, sustainable agriculture design building. That is where a lot of the research focus of the university is going in the economy as a whole.”
The session also addressed challenges such as limited zoning for new businesses and the political and economic uncertainty in the broader landscape. Councilmembers acknowledged the difficulties in expanding business opportunities in Davis, given past rejections of development measures and the city’s complex regulatory environment.
“We went through a DISC Measure J vote that failed,” Councilmember Chapman pointed out. “Then we went through a DISC-two and it failed. I think that’s part of that conversation… is when we’ve done some of these and put it to the voters, the community has voted them down and those were really based around economic development, the economic development task force—things that happened out of it.”
Linda Deos, the most recently-elected councilmember, noted, “I do like that we’re working with regional organization… because they’re already kind of doing some of this, it looks like doing some of the legwork for us in identifying what can work here.”
She added, “I just want to make sure we’re at the table with those organizations in that we’re not left behind saying, oh yeah, yeah, pat up, pat on the head. Thank you Davis. Just go away. Now that’s going to happen in West Sac. That’s going to happen in Woodland. I want to make sure that we’re there saying, oh no, no, no, no, it can happen here too.”
So, “it is important to me to engage in those regional efforts as to what’s happening here.”
Despite these challenges, the council’s proactive steps and collaborative spirit signal a commitment to fostering a vibrant economic future for Davis. By balancing immediate actions with strategic planning, the city aims to create a resilient economic ecosystem that supports both current businesses and future growth.
“I do think there’s somewhat more analysis that’s needed to really help us better understand which specific strategies or approaches are really going to work. And for me, I do want to know what is the actual deliverable we’re going to get from that strategy? What’s the timeline, what’s the cost? Who are the players that is going to really inform our decision making?” Vice Mayor Neville said.
She said, “There might be something really fantastic we’d love to do, and we realize it’s not feasible. And I would be remiss if I didn’t mention we are in a very volatile landscape right now where we don’t know from day to day what is or isn’t going to change in terms of various federal funding streams and what might help us develop economic stability.”
As Davis moves forward, the council’s approach reflects a nuanced understanding of the city’s needs and potential, setting the stage for a dynamic and sustainable economic transformation.
Mayor Vaitla noted, “As Mike (Webb) said, we’re not going to turn down businesses that we want to be here, even if they’re a little bit outside of our identity. And that’s great, that’s great. We should think about steps that will help all businesses at the same time, one of the few kind of bold game changing things that we can do in the face of all these macroeconomic forces is to create an identity that carves this out as an attractive place for certain kinds of businesses to come and then develop the incentives that go along with that.”
The next steps will come out of the work of the two subcommittees as well as the ongoing General Plan update.
And yet, we’re constantly told that the city doesn’t have enough housing for the people who ALREADY work “here” (e.g., at UCD).
Ever notice how there’s never any discussion regarding “how” cities get themselves into fiscal challenges in the first place? Nor is there any discussion regarding how to prevent it from occurring again.
“I think about innovations and sustainable transportation”
Like Davis supporting the expansion of automobile transportation and sprawl by supporting the money for the I-80 Causeway expansion? That kind of thinking?
I seriously wonder, if Davis never hired Rob White or made any other previous attempts at attracting economic expansion, would there be any less economic activity in Davis then there is?
I’m not against the concept or doing our best . . . just saying, if we are going to not get what we got, don’t again do what we did.
At this point, the more important question is whether the current plans/ personnel will make a difference. I’m skeptical because the biggest barrier is still commercial space availability which is still highly dependent on land use decisions.
And if that’s the case, one has to ask how it is that Davis allowed so much of its EXISTING space to be used for residential.
And while you’re at it, as how much more money-sucking residential development would supposedly be needed on these commercial sites (or elsewhere), if there actually was demand for commercial development.
Again, none of this rings true, when they keep including housing developments on sites proposed for commercial. (This is not limited to Davis – the same thing happened in Woodland regarding the 1,600 housing units that are planned for the Woodland business park. The same one that “escaped” from Davis.)
Probably worth repeating some underlying factors here…
Issue one, the city lacks tax revenue and leveraging the university is a consideration for helping to address that
Issue two, the city lacks housing for people that work at the university as well as in town
Issue three, other than the university, the city lacks jobs that people who do live in town need in order to afford to continue to live in town.
(Please note that issues two and three have combined to increase commuting traffic in and out of Davis).
Issue four, REGARDLESS of the job situation, the state is mandating Davis build more housing in a specified amount.
I put numbers on these, but they really are not in any particular order.
Probably worth responding to those three claims, as well:
1) How is it that the city finds itself in fiscal challenges in the first place? And what’s to prevent it from happening again?
2) If the city “lacks housing” for those working at UCD and in the city, how is it that the SAME PEOPLE who are concerned about that seek to create MORE demand for housing?
3) Overlaps some of #2, but who exactly are you talking about, in regard to “people who live in town”, but don’t work in town, and somehow can’t afford live in town despite already doing so?
4) The state is not mandating that ANY city actually build anything. The state’s efforts to force rezoning in an attempt to create more housing (in a state that’s not growing) are already failing in a spectacular manner. And, are running into increased resistance to boot (see today’s Chronicle, for example).
Also worth noting if you don’t address the four points concurrently, you risk making them worse.
The only thing you’re correct about is that there are 4 claims you made, not 3 as I stated. 🙂
You’re a smart guy, so it’s difficult for me to believe that you don’t acknowledge the conflicting nonsense you put forth.