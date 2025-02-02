Death Penalty in 2024: Historic Lows and Rising Concerns

WASHINGTON, DC – The Death Penalty Information Center has reported the use of the death penalty in the United States remained at historically low levels in 2024, amid growing concerns about fairness, innocence and systemic reform.

According to DPI, the number of new death sentences increased slightly compared to 2023, with 26 sentences issued. However, the overall population on death row continued its long-term decline, a trend that began after reaching its peak in 2000.

Public attitudes toward the death penalty also reflect a significant shift, with DPI noting, “Support for the death penalty remains at a five-decade low of 53 percent,” citing Gallup polling, adding, “More than half of young U.S. adults ages 18 through 43 now oppose the death penalty,” highlighting generational differences in public opinion.

Additionally, fewer Americans found the death penalty morally acceptable in 2024 (55 percent) compared to the previous year (60 percent) wrote DPI.

Concerns about innocence were a focal point in 2024, according to the DPI report, as several high-profile cases drew national attention, including, Marcellus “Khaliifah” Williams, Robert Roberson, and Richard Glossip (that) prompted significant public protests, media coverage, and support from unlikely allies.

“The issue of innocence has elevated public awareness of the risks of wrongful executions,” DPI stated. However, despite these concerns, “no individual clemency was granted in 2024,” marking the first year since 2016 without any such decisions.

Executions in the US remained consistent with the prior year, totaling 25 across nine-states according to DPI, which marks the 10th year with fewer than 30 executions.

DPI noted “four states–Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, and Missouri–were responsible for 76 percent of all executions in 2024,” continuing a pattern of concentration in a few jurisdictions.

Legislative efforts to address the death penalty gained momentum in several states, according to DPI, adding, “Only one effort to expand the death penalty to non-homicide crimes was successful this year.”

DPI also points out that on the global stage, the death penalty was abolished in practice or law in 144 countries by the end of 2024, although global executions also increased for the third consecutive year, led by Iran.

“Despite progress in legal abolition efforts in four countries, the rise in executions worldwide reflects a troubling trend,” DPI reported.

DPI’s summary also highlighted a diminishing role in the U.S. Supreme Court control, explaining, “The Court has largely abandoned the critical role it has historically played in limiting and regulating the death penalty.”

Robin M. Maher, executive director of DPI, emphasized the organization’s mission to be “committed to providing data and analysis that informs the media, policymakers, and the public about critical issues surrounding capital punishments.”

Author Sofia Bruno Hello! My name is Sofia Bruno and I am a first year studying Political Science at UCLA. I interned at a criminal defense law firm in San Francisco and have seen the lack of equity for advocacy and justice first-hand, so I am passionate about pursuing a career in law focused on uplifting marginalized and underepresented groups.

