Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 272: UC Davis Law Professor Talks Trump Admin, Immigration

This week on Everyday Injustice, we talk with UC Davis Law Professor Gabriel “Jack” Chin about the new Trump administration, Court Challenges, and potential unconstitutional actions.

Chin is a teacher and scholar of Immigration Law, Criminal Procedure, and Race and Law. His scholarship has appeared in the Penn, UCLA, Cornell, and Harvard Civil Rights-Civil Liberties law reviews and the Yale, Duke and Georgetown law journals among others.

Among the areas of discussion: (1) birthright citizenship, (2) the Trump administration’s policies, (3) USAID, (4) mass deportation.

One question that emerges is to what extent the courts will choose to stop Trump’s agenda and to what extent the Trump administration will succeed in altering the balance of power.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

