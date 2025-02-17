Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 273: Black Tech Agenda to Empower Black Communities

This week on Everyday Injustice we talk with Nasser Eledroos, Policy Strategist at Color Of Change, where he spearheads initiatives to develop and implement technology policies aimed at safeguarding the rights of Black individuals across the United States at both federal and state levels.

Eledroos has played a pivotal role in the creation of the Black Tech Agenda, where he was responsible for conducting extensive research and writing. His work focuses on ensuring that technological advancements contribute positively to Black communities and address systemic injustices. Through his efforts, Nasser aims to create a more equitable technological landscape that uplifts and protects marginalized groups.

Color Of Change (COC), the largest online racial justice organization in the U.S., has unveiled its updated Black Tech Agenda, a strategic initiative aimed at ensuring that technology and artificial intelligence (AI) systems serve, rather than harm, Black communities. This new agenda builds on COC’s 2022 framework, addressing pressing issues such as protecting Black workers from biased AI, ensuring fair compensation for Black artists, and preventing harmful infrastructure projects in Black neighborhoods.

The agenda calls for robust regulations that define how AI should be ethically employed and outlines consequences for tech companies that fail to comply. COC emphasizes that technology should be a tool for justice, advocating for equitable access, representation, and control over technological developments across all communities.

Listen as Nasser discusses the Black Tech Agenda and its importance for the Black communities.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

