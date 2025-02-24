Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 274: Color of Change and the Pushback against DEI

This week on Everyday Injustice we talk with Jamarr Brown, a seasoned campaign strategist, proven political executive and commentator. Jamarr serves as the Executive Director of Color Of Change PAC where he leads the fundraising and program operations to support candidates that will bring about essential and transformative changes within the criminal justice system.

In the second Trump administration, President Trump initiated a series of executive actions aimed at dismantling Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives across federal agencies and contractors.

The Trump administration justified the rescission by labeling DEI programs as “radical and wasteful,” asserting that they fostered preferential treatment and deviated from merit-based hiring practices.

The impact of these executive orders extended beyond the federal government, influencing private sector entities and educational institutions. Many organizations, in response to the administration’s stance, began reevaluating or scaling back their DEI efforts to align with the new federal directives.

Listen as we discuss with Jamarr the importance of these moves and the importance of DEI in general, and the misperceptions of the programs that led to the rollback by the right.

