Former Judge Ursula Jones Dickson Appointed District Attorney of Alameda County

OAKLAND, CA – Alameda County Board of Supervisor appointed former Judge Ursula Jones Dickson as the new Alameda County District Attorney this week, replacing Pamela Price, who was recalled by voters in November of 2024, noted the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

Sworn into office by California Appeals Court Judge Charles Smiley, Jones Dickson was surrounded by “a large gathering of her family, friends, and supporters,” along with “many past and current members of the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office” according to a statement by the District Attorney’s Office.

DA Jones Dickson first began her career in the Alameda County legal scene as a Deputy District Attorney in 1998, hired by then-District Attorney Thomas J. Orloff, before eventually being appointed to the bench of the Alameda County Superior Court, said the DA’s Office.

Her work within the DA’s office and the broader legal realm of Alameda County is extensive, including serving as a “Deputy District Attorney from 1998 to 2013 before Gov. Jerry Brown appointed her to the bench at the Alameda County Superior Court, where she has served for the past 12 years,” according to the District Attorney’s Office.

DA Jones Dickson said this week, “We will do the work of a District Attorney and, in addition to that, hopefully facilitate other things in the community, but we have to do what the community is asking us to do first.”

Following what was described by the District Attorney’s Office to be “an extensive interview and vetting process, that included community participation in public hearings,” the Board of Supervisors selected Jones Dickson from an applicant pool of 15 contenders.

Newly-appointed District Attorney Jones Dickson will serve in the position until 2026, per the District Attorney’s Office statement.

