Guest Commentary: 100% closure I-50 to Sacto next weekend – Expect cut thru traffic in Davis, Woodland, West Sac.

The essence of today’s Caltrans press release is simple, but its repercussions are far-reaching:

“I-50 eastbound to Sacramento in West Sacramento will be 100% closed (after the split) for 3 ½ days, from Friday, March 7, at 9 PM to Tuesday, March 11, at 5 AM.”

The notice was issued today, eight days before the closure.

Its impact will be felt by hundreds of thousands of travelers, including Sacramento airport users facing congestion on the I-5 Causeway, Monday morning commuters, and Tahoe vacationers on Friday. Those reliant on buses will also be affected.

Every day, 80,000 cars cross the Yolo Causeway in each direction.

The closure will also affect local travel in Davis, West Sacramento, and Woodland. Residents should expect cut-through traffic delays, with congestion likely backing up over the Causeway into Davis. Traffic may divert through Pole Line Road and Highway 113, causing further slowdowns, and backups on the I-5 Causeway to the airport are expected, as has happened in past closures.

Additionally, South Mace Boulevard in Davis will likely be affected. In West Sacramento, travel on West Capitol Avenue, Industrial Boulevard, and Jefferson Boulevard will be impacted, as these roads parallel the closed freeway section. Yolo buses that use this segment will also face disruptions.

Below is the full Caltrans Press Release including a map routing Freeway traffic onto local streets in West Sacramento.

Major Closure Alert: Caltrans Announces Weekend Shutdown of Eastbound US-50 in Yolo County

YOLO COUNTY, CA – Motorists traveling through Yolo County should prepare for significant delays as Caltrans announces a full closure of eastbound U.S. Highway 50 (US-50) in West Sacramento from Friday, March 7, at 9 p.m. until Tuesday, March 11, at 5 a.m. The closure is part of the ongoing Yolo Interstate 80 (I-80) and US-50 Pavement Rehabilitation Project aimed at improving road conditions.

This project, however, is separate from the $465 million widening project for I-80 and US-50, which has not yet begun construction.

Closure Details and Detour Information

According to Caltrans District 3, the full closure will affect eastbound US-50 after crossing the I-80 Yolo Causeway from Davis into Yolo County. Motorists should plan for additional travel time and use the following detours:

Local traffic to West Sacramento: Use Enterprise Boulevard (Exit 81) or continue on eastbound I-80 to Reed Avenue (Exit 83).

Speed Reduction: The work zone will have a reduced speed limit of 55 mph, enforced 24/7, for worker and driver safety.

While the work is scheduled to proceed as planned, Caltrans warns that the timeline may shift due to weather, traffic incidents, equipment availability, or other construction-related issues.

Project Funding and Goals

The $280 million pavement rehabilitation project includes $47 million from Senate Bill (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, which provides $5 billion annually for transportation projects across California. According to Caltrans, the extended closure will help reduce the overall duration of the project and improve worker safety.

For real-time traffic updates, motorists can follow Caltrans District 3 on X (@CaltransDist3) and Facebook (CaltransDistrict3) or use Caltrans’ QuickMap app for live road conditions.

Expected Local Impacts

The closure is expected to have widespread effects across Yolo County and the greater Sacramento region:

Sacramento International Airport travelers: Those driving from Davis, Woodland, and surrounding areas should allow at least an extra hour due to expected congestion on I-5 and alternative routes.

Intercity bus services, including Amtrak Thruway and FlixBus, may face delays or reroutes.

Friday evening Tahoe and Central Valley travelers: Expect increased congestion as Bay Area and Solano County drivers attempt to beat the 9 p.m. closure by leaving earlier in the day.

Local city traffic in Davis, West Sacramento, and Woodland: Cut-through traffic is likely, with backups expected on Pole Line Road, Highway 113, and the I-5 Causeway. South Mace Boulevard in Davis and West Capitol Avenue, Industrial Boulevard, and Jefferson Boulevard in West Sacramento will also see heavy congestion.

Despite these expected disruptions, no fare reductions for Amtrak Capitol Corridor trains between Davis and Sacramento ($10 per ticket) have been announced as a mitigation measure—something that was previously done for major I-50 work in Sacramento. Local officials have not yet pushed for similar accommodations.

Plan Ahead to Avoid Major Delays

With tens of thousands of vehicles crossing the Yolo Causeway daily, motorists should expect major slowdowns and plan alternative routes. Those commuting to Sacramento or traveling to the airport are advised to leave much earlier than usual to account for the increased congestion.

Author Alan Hirsch Davis resident. Swims, Bicycles, Drives a Leaf. Plants Trees, Protects small children (from the sun), works to reduce his carbon footprint, Worries about his child’s future (unidentified) life partner's quality of life and the education that person is receiving (aka John Rawls ethics), Worries about the planet his great grandkids will inherit. (Inter-generational Social Contract). Wants to live a patriotic life to honor his Dad's sacrifice in WW2.

