Guest Commentary: Davis Citizens Planning Group Comments Submitted on Village Farms Draft EIR

The following comments were submitted by members of the Davis Citizens Planning Group on Wednesday, commenting on the Village Farms Draft EIR at the Davis Planning Commission meeting.

Alex Achimore – Introduction

Hi. I’m Alex Achimore and I’m with the group of guys standing behind me that’s trying to be a resource for alternatives to the proposal we’re looking at tonight. You may have seen some of our articles in the Vanguard under our catchy name Davis Citizens Planning Group, and we have loaded a website—plandavis.org—with more information about how else we think this property could be developed to better serve Davis.

The unfortunate part of where find ourselves, of course, is that there’s been no opportunity for the community to prepare its own plan for comparison to one that’s been done from the perspective of a landowner/developer.

So rather than dissect the proposal before us, we decided to try to imagine what if there were a specific plan that came out of a public process, what it might look like and how it might differ from what’s on the table. We of course are no substitute for compiling the varied ideas of our community, but we’re all professionals in various aspects of planning and can at least cite current best practices and what’s been working recently in other cities.

A couple of high points: we think infill is great, but don’t believe there are enough sites left to build the housing Davis needs, and we totally agree that the Village Farms and Shriners sites are the best places for that. We take no exception to the numbers of units proposed, but we do have concerns about the heavy reliance on detached, single-family houses that in our market are way out of range of our school teachers, service workers and most university staff, sometimes called the missing middle.

Providing more in-town housing opportunities for folks like that who commute to Davis every day would not only help them but would have a lot of benefits for the rest of us as well: it would also help reduce car travel and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

The present situation is really no better for the developers than the public. The Village Farms and Shriners teams are having to guess what the voting public might go for based on a few private conversations and their own marketing studies. We’ll keep putting out alternatives that hopefully will stimulate more conversation about what the broader community might want. Our website offers the chance to make comments free of the editing and filtering that the official outlets offer. Perhaps some middle ground will emerge..

Now I’m going to turn it over to my colleagues to talk more about how a plan that might have been generated by the public would differ from what’s before us tonight.

Anthony Palmere:

Hello, I’m Anthony Palmere, retired after a career in transportation and public transit planning. One of the recurring concerns expressed about any proposal in the area of Covell and Pole Line is added traffic. And, unfortunately, the Village Farms proposal is not designed in a way to maximize use of cycling and transit, which could, in turn, reduce the VMT increase that would result from adding more homes in the area. As Alex mentioned, the reliance on detached housing will result in very expensive houses that are not affordable to people who may work in Davis, making it likely that people will be commuting longer distances to work and will find that driving is their only option.

The project location is ideal for transit and bike access, and, when considered in conjunction with other proposed projects such as Palomino Place, Shriners, and projects along the Mace Curve, would be a strong corridor for a high quality frequent transit line, as identified in the work by our planning group. In a perfect world, such a corridor would be identified in an updated General Plan, consistent with our Climate Action Plan, but we are hesitant to delay the start of building more housing waiting for the completion of a multi-year planning process.

With that in mind, we don’t need to delay Village Farms for a General Plan update, but we can make some common sense changes that would be consistent with our Climate Action Plan and a future transit corridor. That would be to build more housing closer to Covell and Pole Line where current and future transit service will be, instead of putting a park in that important location. Studies continually find that people are much more likely to use transit that is frequent and within a 5- to 10-minute walk. The park in that location serves to push more of the houses outside the needed proximity to transit and adds distance to every bike or walking trip to shopping and schools. Instead, if the housing were to be concentrated in that area and is attached, truly “missing middle” housing, then local workers can live there and take advantage of the bike paths and transit service that are provided. If we are able to maximize the potential for cycling and transit use, we have a win-win, with more housing for the families to live in Davis while reducing the traffic and VMT impact. This is too important a location to waste on expensive and unaffordable housing that increases driving and congestion.

Thank you.

David Thompson:

Re Other Options for Village Farms housing

Village Farms talks about meeting various housing needs but the reality is that they are providing mainly single-family market rate homes priced for middle-aged high income families likely to have few school age children.

The housing needs not addressed by Village Farms are those for younger households with school age children in the very low to medium income range.

The highest proportion of school age children to units is gained by approving family-sized (2, 3, 4 bedroom) subsidized rentals. So why so few units in that category?

By the nature of whom it intends to serve, Davis Village Farms will be a project that continues by policy to increase the exclusionary structure of our community.

Many of the thousands of younger incoming daily workers are in the category of “you will never be able to afford to live here.”

A sample of wait lists and turnovers:

The 37-home Aggie Village CLT model for moderate income households had one turnover in 2024 and none in 2023. There are 44 on the wait list the wait list has been as high as over 100

The 60-unit Dos Pinos LEHC model for moderate income families had 6 turnovers in 2024. 4-6 turnovers per year previous five years. There were 122 on the waiting list in 2021 when it was closed. That list has just been purged a few months ago and there is now a new waiting list of already 56.

Yolo County Housing:

Has not one public housing site in Davis but if it had it would have 10,000 households (-30%-80%) on it, similar to Woodland.

YCH has 10 properties in Davis that have project-based vouchers waitlists. Of the nine waitlists that YCH manages, there is a combined total of 8,825 households (-30%-80%) on the waitlists.

Please be aware that this is a duplicated number, and one household could be on all nine waitlists.

Subsidized rental housing in Davis:

Looked at over the last 20 years, low-income subsidized rentals in Davis often have waiting lists four times the number of households that could be served as there are actual units.

For example, a 50-unit project could have a wait list of 200 households.

There are about 1,500 units of subsidized rental units in Davis and they would have approx. 6,000 households on their wait lists. Certainly, people put their names on more than one, so admittedly there is multiple counting.

I believe that the Planning Commission should have staff do a formal review of these wait lists to put it in a position of determining: is Village Farms is meeting the needs of Davis workers and residents?

Richard McCann

We believe that planning for and approving new developments requires understanding the context within Davis that these projects are being considered. Here’s the current employment, housing and commuting situation in the Davis area:

UCD is the largest employer with 11,000 employees on the Davis campus. 42% of them live in Davis; the rest commute from out of town because they can’t afford a house here. It’s clear that mid-level staff jobs do not pay sufficiently to cover housing prices here.

Within the City and UCD, there are about 32,500 jobs of which 31% live in Davis, and the other 69% commute in because they can’t afford a house here.

There are 33,500 employed residents. About two-thirds of them commute outside of Greater Davis where they have higher paid jobs that afford them the ability to live in Davis. They have outcompeted those working inside Greater Davis.

We have about the same number of jobs as we have workers, but clearly there’s an imbalance between the types of jobs and the jobs that residents are qualified for. This has created a mass vehicle flow each day of close to 40,000 trips.

To achieve lower GHG emissions and to reduce VMT and improve traffic congestion, we need to bring those employees who are commuting into Davis to housing here. And we need to create sufficiently attractive jobs for those commuting out to prefer to work here instead.

Based on these facts and objectives, we need two actions to accomplish these goals:

Create and attract private sector businesses that attract higher paid employees and provide higher salaries for mid-level jobs.

Build “missing middle” housing that meets the needs of current local employees.

Village Farms needs to focus on meeting the needs of this missing middle housing market. Detached single-family housing in Davis is and will be priced out of the reach of these households. We still have time to redirect Village Farms to accomplish this goal.

Gabriel Ehrlich – Strong Towns Davis

Hi Commissioners, my name is Gabriel Ehrlich. I grew up in West Davis, and I’ve been back living in West Davis for a few years now. I’m a member of Strong Towns Davis, but I’m speaking tonight on my own behalf and in collaboration with members of the Davis Planning Group.

I believe Davis needs to build a lot more housing, and not just so that I might be able to afford it someday, but not just any housing. Our city needs housing that makes us stronger, including more financially resilient.

When a developer builds a peripheral development like Village Farms, they build a lot of new infrastructure—streets, water lines, and sewers—and they hand the liability for maintaining that infrastructure over to the city. So when a street in the development has been driven on for decades and it needs to be replaced, the city has to pay for that.

Where does the city get the money for that? From taxes on the stuff the new residents are buying, mostly through the sales tax, the property tax on land and structures, and the fuel tax. So whether the city can afford to maintain that new infrastructure depends on how much neighborhood we’re getting for our streets.

In the U.S., before the 1950s, we built compactly, like downtown Davis. There are a lot of businesses and offices and apartments serving as a tax base, and there are relatively few streets—there’s plenty of money to maintain or replace them.

Starting in the 1950s, the U.S. started building large developments of single-family detached housing. There are wide paved streets and driveways for all the cars everyone needs. The lots are bigger, and a lot of it is privately owned green space. The neighborhood occupies more land, so things are farther apart, and the city needs more mileage of streets, water, and sewer to serve it. That’s going to be expensive to replace.

According to Strong Towns, this pattern of development has been causing many or most cities across the U.S. to quietly go broke over the past few decades, as old roads start to need to be replaced for the first time and they’re added to the “deferred maintenance” pile. In Davis, we built this way, and now, we have an $11 million per year infrastructure maintenance backlog, at least. If you want to look this up, Strong Towns the “growth Ponzi scheme.”

The way to stop digging this hole with Village Farms is to get more neighborhood for our streets. Let’s build more multifamily housing so that we don’t need to maintain as much expensive asphalt to serve it. And basically, let’s make it so people in this neighborhood don’t have to drive everywhere, which is why most of that expensive infrastructure is needed. Let’s plan the housing around an excellent transit connection to downtown and UCD, and let’s make the housing affordable for people who work in town and families with children who attend our schools and can walk or bike there, like I did when I was a kid.

Building this way uses less energy and water, and, just a small portion of the space reclaimed from cars and private backyards can be used for plenty of trees and park space. And above all, we’ll have more money to spend on making Davis better.

I believe we need to build a lot more housing in Davis, and I hope Village Farms might help meet that need, but it’s not clear to me that any of it needs to be single-family detached housing. Thank you.

Tim Keller:

Effect on our economy.

I’m Tim Keller, I run Inventopia, which is a business incubator here in town, and I would like to comment on the effect that our housing decisions have on our local economy.

When you do an analysis of what Davis is good at in terms of our economy, and what our strengths are, there is really only one answer: Its talent. Companies start here, or come here when they are in their early days in order to access the intellectual talents of our populace because of the university. But our housing situation is a dire threat to that one economic advantage we have.

When you visit the startups in our economy, as I have, you see a pattern. The older veteran tech workers live here in town, but if you are under about 40, you commute in from outside. These workers are the next generation of our innovation economy, and, if we can’t house them, we are not only causing more traffic and VMTs in the short run, we are undermining our city’s primary economic advantage in the long run.

Davis has quite a bit of housing dedicated to students, (although still not enough) and the rest is single-family homes that you need a median household income of 160k to be able to afford. There is almost nothing in the middle and this is our greatest area of need.

Now there is a lot of evidence to indicate that building our cities primarily out of single-family housing was never a good idea in the first place, and as Gabe mentioned there are plenty of reasons to question whether it’s responsible to be building ANY more single-family housing at this point… but the biggest one to me is just how very dire the situation is for housing the people whom we most urgently need to house.

We are discussing only 1800 housing units at our best infill site in town in the face of over 20,000 currently displaced workers. And we are considering producing mostly single-family housing that won’t be affordable to this population? That is just out of touch with our city’s actual needs, it is a waste of a precious land resource we really should be using more wisely, and it’s a threat to the future of our economy.

There is really only one development concept that ticks all the boxes for the real needs of our city, environmental, economic, social, and that is the transit-oriented development concept—that we have been writing about in the Vanguard for some time now. Unfortunately, a medium/density transit-oriented option is NOT considered in any of the EIR scenarios, and we really think it should be.

Davis needs more housing desperately, and this site is THE best opportunity to make a difference. But the plan that has been brought by the developer has been crafted to simply to pass a Measure J vote. And while we understand why they really have to play it that way, that doesn’t make this plan for Davis the best one. There is a clash of systemic incentives here. This is why planning commissions exist, so let’s be smart and look for better options. More information about our alternative proposal that we would like to see included in the EIR can be found at plandavis.org/villagefarms

