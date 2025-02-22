Guest Commentary: Education Finds Strength and Success in Connectedness

Superintendent Matt Best

In the Davis Joint Unified School District (DJUSD), we believe that school is a place where every student should feel safe, welcome and connected. We also know that our community and our society as a whole is at its best when embracing diversity and demonstrating compassion, kindness, and mutual respect.

On February 6, 2025, the DJUSD Board of Education reaffirmed its commitment to the Principles of One Community, which was jointly adopted several years ago by DJUSD, the city of Davis and UC Davis. These principles, which ring just as true now as when they were adopted, acknowledge that within the single community there are many different voices and perspectives, and together they create the rich environment where our students can learn and flourish.

Our schools sit at the center of our community and provide the supports and resources that not only allow students to excel academically, but also enable them to feel healthy, safe, engaged, and valued. These principles also formed the foundation for the We All Belong Resolution, approved by the DJUSD Board of Education on February 2, 2017, and which provided a clear and transparent statement that DJUSD will be a place where all students, employees, and families feel welcome and safe regardless of their immigration status, race, color, ancestry, national origin, ethnic group identification, age, religion, marital or parental status, physical or mental disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or gender expression. Specifically, it clarifies that the District does not ask about a student’s immigration status or collect information regarding a student’s and/or family’s immigration status when enrolling a student in the District. It also ensures that any law enforcement official who appears on campus asking to see a student or staff member, or requests information about a student or staff member, will be directed to the Superintendent’s office for review of the purpose and legality of their visit. These safeguards exist to ensure that all students and families, including those that are undocumented or marginalized, are able to receive education in a safe and supportive environment.

In Davis schools, when we say, “We All Belong,” we mean it. We also acknowledge the unfortunate truth that our schools, students and staff experience harm through dehumanizing words, behaviors, writings and symbols that come in many forms, including antisemitism, Islamophobia, sexism, anti-Arab, anti-Asian, anti-immigrant, ableism, anti-LBGTQIA+ and more. This year, we have students working to combat dehumanizing language. These students, working with staff, are reviewing data and brainstorming ways they can help to make important changes in behavior. We also introduced a new identity-based harm protocol related to vandalism, arson and break-ins, which provides transparent communication and consistent messaging when the harm involves dehumanizing words or symbols.

Let us reassure those in our community, especially in these times of uncertainty and fear for many, that DJUSD will stand firmly rooted in the values of Principles of One Community. We will consistently act in concert with these values and find strength in our sustained responsibility to one another.

Learn more about the Principles of One Community by visiting our webpage at www.djusd.net/OneCommunity.

Information about the We All Belong Resolution and related FAQs about DJUSD practices can be found at www.djusd.net/Belong.

Matt Best, DJUSD Superintendent

Joe DiNunzio, President of the DJUSD Board of Education

