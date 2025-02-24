Housing Focus: Fast and Furious – Rethinking Housing Development in San Francisco and Beyond

You think of San Francisco and it embodies the conception of the California Housing crisis. Indeed, San Francisco is at a crossroads when it comes to housing.

Two recent developments—one an innovative, cost-effective senior housing project and the other a controversial market-rate project—highlight the tensions and challenges in addressing the city’s ongoing housing crisis.

At one end, the project at Valencia Street demonstrates how affordable housing can be built faster and cheaper, while the battle over the Mission Street project underscores the political and social barriers that continue to slow the pace of development.

The Valencia project is a rare success story in San Francisco’s notoriously expensive and slow-moving housing landscape. By adopting a streamlined design-build approach and utilizing prefabricated components, Mercy Housing and its partners have managed to shave months off the construction timeline while keeping costs lower than comparable projects.

Their model, tested previously at Bryant Street (across from the Courthouse), proves that affordability does not have to come at the expense of quality.

Although earlier efforts faced criticism from construction unions due to the use of modular components, Valencia has found a compromise by incorporating off-site fabrication without entirely shifting to modular construction. This hybrid approach provides a promising blueprint for future developments aiming to balance efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and labor concerns.

By utilizing an innovative design that standardizes layouts, Mercy Housing has eliminated many of the inefficiencies that typically plague affordable housing projects in the city.

Additionally, bringing in all major stakeholders—including architects, contractors, and developers—at the earliest stage has allowed for greater coordination and a more seamless building process. This approach has not only reduced costs but has also sped up approval and permitting processes, which are often bottlenecks in San Francisco’s housing development pipeline.

However, while innovative solutions like those at Valencia offer hope, the political battle over Mission Street serves as a reminder of how difficult it is to get housing built in San Francisco—especially market-rate developments.

The vacant lot, which has sat empty since a deadly fire in 2015, has become a focal point for anti-gentrification activists who argue that any development on the site should be 100% affordable.

Yet, state housing laws, including the Housing Accountability Act and the density bonus law, limit the ability of local officials to reject housing projects that conform to city regulations. In this case, despite activist opposition, it appears that Mission Street will move forward as a 10-story, 181-unit development, including 30 affordable units.

Opponents of the project argue that allowing market-rate development in historically low-income neighborhoods accelerates gentrification and displaces longtime residents.

The Mission District, once a hub of Latino culture and working-class communities, has seen significant demographic shifts over the past two decades. The percentage of Latinos in the neighborhood has declined from 60% in 2000 to just 37% in 2020, fueling concerns that new luxury developments will further erode the area’s cultural identity.

Activists like Larisa Pedroncelli contend that allowing market-rate developers to build in these areas prioritizes profit over community stability and affordable housing access.

On the other side of the debate, pro-housing advocates argue that San Francisco’s reluctance to allow new development—both affordable and market-rate—has contributed to the city’s housing shortage and sky-high rents.

They contend that restricting development in high-demand areas only exacerbates the affordability crisis by limiting supply. According to housing policy experts, increasing the number of available units, even if some are market-rate, ultimately helps alleviate pressure on the rental market.

Moreover, with the city’s mandate to permit over 80,000 new housing units in the next six years, blocking projects like Mission Street could hinder efforts to meet state housing requirements and expose the city to legal challenges.

The tension between these two perspectives has defined San Francisco’s housing policy for years, but state intervention is shifting the landscape. The state’s Housing Accountability Act now prevents cities from rejecting projects that comply with zoning laws, removing a key tool that activists and local officials previously used to stall market-rate developments.

While some view this as an erosion of local control, others see it as a necessary step to break the cycle of housing stagnation that has plagued the Bay Area for decades.

Ultimately, the lesson from these two projects is clear: If San Francisco wants to solve its housing crisis, it needs to embrace both affordable and market-rate development while ensuring that regulatory and political hurdles do not stall progress.

The success of Valencia proves that innovation can make housing more accessible, but for these methods to have a significant impact, the city must also overcome resistance to new developments—even when they comply with existing laws.

Without a balanced approach that prioritizes both affordability and increased housing stock, the city risks perpetuating its housing shortage and exacerbating displacement for the very communities it aims to protect.

Lessons for Davis

Davis, like San Francisco, faces significant challenges in meeting housing demand while balancing community concerns.

The streamlined approach used at Valencia offers a model for how Davis can build more affordable housing efficiently. By standardizing designs, incorporating prefabricated elements, and engaging stakeholders early in the development process, the city can reduce both costs and construction timelines.

Additionally, ensuring that approval and permitting processes are streamlined could prevent unnecessary delays that have historically hindered new housing developments in Davis.

The political battle over Mission Street also offers a cautionary tale. Like San Francisco, Davis has seen resistance to market-rate developments due to concerns about density, and changes to neighborhood character.

However, as state laws increasingly limit the ability of local governments to block housing projects, Davis must develop proactive housing policies that balance affordability with the need to increase overall supply.

The key takeaway is that rejecting market-rate projects does not necessarily prevent displacement—it can worsen the housing crisis by restricting available units and driving up costs citywide.

Implications for the California Housing Crisis

The struggles and successes of these two projects reflect broader trends in California’s housing crisis.

The state’s severe housing shortage has driven up rents and home prices, making it one of the most unaffordable places to live in the nation.

Innovative projects like Valencia demonstrate that costs and construction times can be reduced, but they also highlight the need for continued reform in the way affordable housing is funded and built.

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding Mission Street underscores the growing role of state intervention in local housing decisions. With laws like the Housing Accountability Act taking precedence over local opposition, California is signaling that cities must do their part in permitting new developments.

Resistance to market-rate housing, often rooted in fears of gentrification, must be weighed against the dire need for more housing at all income levels. If cities continue to obstruct housing projects, they risk state-imposed penalties and further exacerbation of the housing crisis.

In the end, solving California’s housing crisis requires both innovation and pragmatism. Cities must embrace new construction methods that lower costs and speed up development while also recognizing that a balanced housing policy—one that includes both affordable and market-rate units—is essential to addressing the state’s dire housing needs.

San Francisco’s experiences provide a blueprint, but it will take political will, policy reform, and community cooperation to ensure that California can meet its housing goals in the years ahead.

Categories:

Tags: