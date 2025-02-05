Know Your Legal Rights Workshop

On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, the Davis United Methodist Church will host an important workshop focusing on the rights of individuals when interacting with immigration agents and the police. This event, organized by the Yolo Interfaith Immigration Network and the Davis United Methodist Church’s Service and Justice Ministry, aims to empower immigrants and allies with the knowledge needed to protect themselves and support others in their communities.

The workshop will emphasize the universal nature of rights, highlighting that everyone, regardless of their immigration status, is entitled to certain protections. This session seeks to educate attendees on practical steps they can take to safeguard their rights and to foster a community spirit that celebrates diversity and immigrant heritage. The sentiment is that unless one is indigenous, all have immigrant roots, making this a time to unite and support each other.

The event also seeks to inspire action and solidarity, underscoring the importance of standing with vulnerable neighbors. The poignant words of Martin Niemöller serve as a reminder of the dangers of silence in the face of injustice and the need for collective action to ensure that no one is left without support.

For those interested in more information, the event coordinators, Kary Shender and Marge Matoba, can be contacted via email. This workshop represents an opportunity for community members to come together, learn, and reaffirm their commitment to justice and support for all individuals, regardless of status.

