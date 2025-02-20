Lawsuit against Norwalk for unlawful ban on homeless shelters moves forward

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

In a new development, a court has denied the city of Norwalk’s request to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the state of California, which challenges the city’s controversial ban on establishing new homeless shelters. This decision marks a significant step forward in the state’s efforts to address what it deems an unlawful and harmful policy.

The lawsuit was initiated by Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta on November 4, 2024. It seeks to overturn a Norwalk ordinance that prohibits the development of new homeless shelters and supportive housing for those at risk of homelessness. The state argues that this ordinance violates several state laws designed to ensure adequate housing for all income levels, including the most vulnerable.

In response to the court’s decision, Governor Newsom issued a statement reiterating the state’s commitment to holding Norwalk accountable. “No community should turn its back on its residents in need. We will continue to hold Norwalk accountable for its failure to reverse this cruel and unlawful ban,” Newsom stated.

Attorney General Rob Bonta expressed satisfaction with the court’s ruling, highlighting the importance of upholding the rule of law. “Norwalk’s ban on new housing for unhoused individuals and lower-income households at risk of homelessness is illegal,” Bonta asserted. He highlighted the pressing affordability issues in California and stressed the necessity of supporting those struggling with housing instability.

Gustavo Velasquez, Director of the Department of Housing & Community Development, echoed these sentiments, stating, “Far from being a threat, the availability of safe shelter and supportive services brings stability and makes communities stronger.” Velasquez reiterated the department’s commitment to ensuring that all communities, including Norwalk, plan for the housing needs of residents across all income levels.

The lawsuit against Norwalk represents a broader statewide effort to address housing inequities and enforce compliance with housing laws. It follows multiple warnings from the state to Norwalk, including the revocation of the city’s housing element compliance. The outcome of this legal battle could set a precedent for other municipalities with similar bans, reinforcing the state’s stance on inclusive housing policies.

As the case moves forward, it will be closely watched by housing advocates and policymakers alike. The focus remains on ensuring that cities like Norwalk meet their obligations to provide housing solutions for all residents, particularly those most in need.

