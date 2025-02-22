Legal Experts Urge Federal Court to Appoint Independent Receiver for Rikers Island

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Bar Association and the Vera Institute of Justice have an amicus brief filed Feb. 7 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, advocating for the appointment of an independent federal receiver to oversee the New York City Department of Correction (DOC) and implement long-overdue reforms at Rikers Island.

According to the amicus brief, the DOC has failed to address the chronic violence, mismanagement, and human rights abuses at Rikers Island, despite nearly a decade of federal monitoring, noting the filing supports the court’s Contempt Order, which seeks proposals on the authority and structure of a potential receivership, arguing that only an independent receiver can enforce meaningful change.

The brief argues political pressures, union influence and bureaucratic resistance have prevented the DOC from implementing necessary reforms, and emphasizes previous efforts, including federal oversight, have not resolved the systemic dysfunction that continues to put incarcerated individuals and staff at risk.

Citing legal precedents where receiverships have been used to correct constitutional violations in correctional institutions, the brief contends the court has the authority to appoint a receiver with broad power to restructure Rikers Island’s management and operations.

The pleading also highlights the legal obligations to close Rikers Island by August 2027, as mandated by New York City law, and urges the court to ensure that any receivership actively works toward the facility’s closure and the transition to borough-based jails.

According to the amicus filing, New York City officials and DOC unions continue to resist necessary reforms, further delaying progress, noting prior investigations showing that staffing policies, corruption, and misconduct have worsened conditions, reinforcing the need for federal intervention.

The New York City Bar Association and the Vera Institute of Justice emphasized their longstanding commitment to criminal justice reform and ending mass incarceration, and their brief states their expertise supports the argument that only a receiver with full independence can bring about effective improvements at Rikers.

The court has requested proposals on the authority and structure of a receivership, and the amicus brief provides recommendations supporting the appointment of a fully independent receiver.

