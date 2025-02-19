Leonard Peltier Released from 49 Years of Wrongful Incarceration

Leonard Peltier – release photo by Angel White Eyes

Sumterville, FL – Tuesday morning, Leonard Peltier was released after spending more than 49 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. An enrolled citizen of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, Peltier will return to his tribal homelands in North Dakota.

The release comes as a result of decades of advocacy and organizing efforts by NDN Collective and its partners, who have worked tirelessly to secure Peltier’s freedom. In a show of solidarity, NDN Collective is facilitating Peltier’s return to the Turtle Mountain community, where he will be welcomed back with open arms.

“To be free today is a profound blessing,” said Peltier upon his release. “They may have imprisoned me, but they never took my spirit! Thank you to all my supporters throughout the world who fought for my freedom. I am finally going home. I look forward to seeing my friends, my family, and my community. It’s a good day today.”

Nick Tilsen, Founder and CEO of NDN Collective, expressed his elation at Peltier’s release, stating, “Leonard Peltier is free! He never gave up fighting for his freedom, so we never gave up fighting for him. Today, our elder Leonard Peltier walks into the open arms of his people.”

Peltier’s wrongful incarceration has long been viewed as a symbol of the broader oppression faced by Indigenous Peoples. Tilsen emphasized the significance of this moment, noting, “Peltier’s liberation is invaluable in and of itself – yet just as his wrongful incarceration represented the oppression of Indigenous Peoples everywhere, his release today is a symbol of our collective power and inherent freedom.”

The advocacy for Peltier’s release gained momentum in recent years, culminating in a response from high-ranking officials. “This moment would not be happening without Secretary Deb Haaland and President Biden responding to the calls for Peltier’s release that have echoed through generations of grassroots organizing,” said Holly Cook Macarro, Government Affairs for NDN Collective. “Today is a testament to the many voices who fought tirelessly for Peltier’s freedom and justice.”

In celebration of his return, NDN Collective is hosting a community event and feed Wednesday to honor Peltier and welcome him back to his homeland. This gathering will serve not only as a celebration of Peltier’s freedom but also as a reaffirmation of the strength and resilience of Indigenous communities in the face of adversity.

As Leonard Peltier steps into this new chapter of his life, his story serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of justice, advocacy, and the enduring spirit of those who fight for freedom.

