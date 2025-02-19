Leonard Peltier Released from 49 Years of Wrongful Incarceration

Sumterville, FL – Tuesday morning, Leonard Peltier was released after spending more than 49 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. An enrolled citizen of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, Peltier will return to his tribal homelands in North Dakota.
The release comes as a result of decades of advocacy and organizing efforts by NDN Collective and its partners, who have worked tirelessly to secure Peltier’s freedom. In a show of solidarity, NDN Collective is facilitating Peltier’s return to the Turtle Mountain community, where he will be welcomed back with open arms.
“To be free today is a profound blessing,” said Peltier upon his release. “They may have imprisoned me, but they never took my spirit! Thank you to all my supporters throughout the world who fought for my freedom. I am finally going home. I look forward to seeing my friends, my family, and my community. It’s a good day today.”
Nick Tilsen, Founder and CEO of NDN Collective, expressed his elation at Peltier’s release, stating, “Leonard Peltier is free! He never gave up fighting for his freedom, so we never gave up fighting for him. Today, our elder Leonard Peltier walks into the open arms of his people.”
Peltier’s wrongful incarceration has long been viewed as a symbol of the broader oppression faced by Indigenous Peoples. Tilsen emphasized the significance of this moment, noting, “Peltier’s liberation is invaluable in and of itself – yet just as his wrongful incarceration represented the oppression of Indigenous Peoples everywhere, his release today is a symbol of our collective power and inherent freedom.”
The advocacy for Peltier’s release gained momentum in recent years, culminating in a response from high-ranking officials. “This moment would not be happening without Secretary Deb Haaland and President Biden responding to the calls for Peltier’s release that have echoed through generations of grassroots organizing,” said Holly Cook Macarro, Government Affairs for NDN Collective. “Today is a testament to the many voices who fought tirelessly for Peltier’s freedom and justice.”
In celebration of his return, NDN Collective is hosting a community event and feed Wednesday to honor Peltier and welcome him back to his homeland. This gathering will serve not only as a celebration of Peltier’s freedom but also as a reaffirmation of the strength and resilience of Indigenous communities in the face of adversity.
As Leonard Peltier steps into this new chapter of his life, his story serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of justice, advocacy, and the enduring spirit of those who fight for freedom.
“after spending more than 49 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.”
Allegedly.
Look, I’ve been in favor of releasing L.P. for the last couple of decades. However, I wouldn’t say it’s certain he didn’t commit the murders. My mind isn’t made up either way. Can’t you instead say there was questionable evidence to prosecute?
Sometimes I question the journalistic skill of your staffer named, “V. Administrator”. You should have a sit down with them.
That’s a fair complaint. Should probably read that he claims not to have committed.
I come down with you on this point with regards to Peltier’s case. I read the most thorough account of his case and still not sure. What I am sure about is that at age 80 and in poor health (although he looks pretty good in that photo), it was long past the point of being time to let him go home and live out his life.
Even from a political point of view from his ‘opponents’, he becomes more of an almost ‘martyr’ to the cause. I am pretty sympathetic to many native american complaints/issues, but never violence especially murder as a method for any reason except direct protection of self/others. But it’s not like releasing L.P. is like Israel releasing Sinwar. Not even on the same order of magnitude, or two magnitudes.
Yeah, I was thinking the same about how he ‘looks’ in the one photo – which can be used by opponents. But it’s just one photo. But it’s like the smiling Israeli hostages being released (a little like it). They looked pretty healthy and happy, in front of those machine guns. The next release of emaciated hostages gave a quite different impression.
From article: “Peltier’s wrongful incarceration has long been viewed as a symbol of the broader oppression faced by Indigenous Peoples.”
Probably not how it’s viewed by the families of the two FBI agents who were killed.
I never heard of any of this, but to me – it’s more evidence of the failure of the reservation system. I’ve also seen reports of an inordinate amount of crime (e.g., against women) on reservations.
There will always and forever be problems with maintaining so-called “sovereign nations” within a larger nation.
“I never heard of any of this”
I’ve followed his case since the early 1990s when I was in college. The FBI was a big part of the problem.
“The Wounded Knee occupation of 1973 marked the beginning of a three-year period of political violence on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The tribal chairman hired vigilantes, self titled as “GOONS,” to rid the reservation of American Indian Movement (AIM) activity and sentiment. More than 60 traditional tribal members and AIM members were murdered and scores more were assaulted. Evidence indicated GOON responsibility in the majority of crimes but despite a large FBI presence, nothing was done to stop the violence. The FBI supplied the GOONS with intelligence on AIM members and looked away as GOONS committed crimes. One former GOON member reported that the FBI supplied him with armor piercing ammunition.”
“The tribal chairman hired vigilantes, self-titled as GOONS . . .”
Again, more evidence of the failure of the reservation system. Bringing out the worst in tribal members, themselves.
It’s not unlike public housing, in some ways. Or Gaza, perhaps (not sure of that situation).
Well… that’s quite the understatement… After all, the reservation system was the end result of genocidal policies for hundreds of years.
That’s no reason for it to continue to cause problems indefinitely, long after those who were “wronged” (and those who wronged them) are dead.
They’re Americans, at this point. But they’re also the only ones provided with government benefits, a casino monopoly and millions of acres of land reserved exclusively for them. (Assuming, of course, that they’re a member of the “right” tribe.)
Meanwhile, black people get a big fat “zero”.
There’s a problem with that: Native American tribes are recognized as sovereign entities with the inherent authority to govern themselves. This means that tribes have the power to establish their own legal systems and enforce laws within their territories, similar to the way state governments operate.
The US Government lacks the capacity to unilaterally rescind that status (for obvious reasons).
Again, that’s a problem with the system in the first place.
But there’s certainly things that the government could do (e.g., eliminate the Bureau of Indian Affairs, eliminate benefits reserved exclusively for tribes, eliminate the casino monopoly, etc.).
For that matter, is the government obligated to keep roads and utilities open to these sovereign nations, as well as providing military protection?
Do sovereign nations have a complete justice system? And since they’re Americans, how does any overlap come into play regarding the criminal justice system?
It’s actually very complicated but the bottom line is most is governed by the constitution as well as treaties which are not easy to change.
Tribal sovereignty is rooted in the U.S. Constitution, treaties, and longstanding legal precedents. Any attempt to end tribal sovereignty would likely be challenged on constitutional grounds, as it would undermine the legal framework that recognizes tribes as distinct political entities.
Many tribes have treaties with the federal government that affirm their sovereign status. Abrogating these treaties could lead to extensive legal battles, as treaties are considered the supreme law of the land under the Constitution.
That didn’t really answer some of the questions I brought up.
Truth be told, what I’m MOST concerned about (at this point) is the massive, ongoing land transfers to tribes in the name of the “environment” – arranged by environmental groups, state agencies, etc.
One of these land transfers is resulting in a housing development related to the removal of dams on the Klamath.
Again, these lands are not part of any “treaty”.
I thought I covered your questions under: it’s complicated.
The part that I’m most concerned about (mentioned above) is off-topic, so I won’t continue it beyond this comment (unless you welcome it).
That issue is not “complicated” – it’s corrupt.
See Newsom’s apparent connection with the a particular tribe in the North Bay, for example. Along with the results of that (opposing another tribe’s attempt to establish a casino, a several hundred acre land transfer along the Marin coast, Newsom’s appointment of the head of that tribe to the Board of Regents, etc.).
Not to mention several other land transfers to tribes that Newsom has arranged.
By the way, where do you suppose this tribe gets money to maintain the police force shown below? (This incident must be terribly disappointing for some progressives.)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9KhLZM1cG4