Letter: Comment on Village Farms at the Planning Commission

By now I am sure you have seen plenty of teeth gnashing and hair pulling by folks who claim the former City landfill site poses extremely dire health risks to future Village Farms residents and widespread offsite contamination.
As a result, they say you must stop this project now and instead demand vigilant long term monitoring of these wells to avoid an unimaginable environment catastrophe. But these claims are simply false and not substantiated with any quantitative evidence.
Firstly, as explicitly noted in the DEIR, long term monitoring by the City of all of the monitoring wells, both on the landfill and the Village Farms site, is already required by the Regional Water Board which will continue indefinitely until the Water Board changes its order.
Secondly, of the 3 monitoring wells on the Village Farms site, the DEIR showed only one well with a forever chemical concentration of about 29 parts per billion which admittedly is above the drinking water standard established for the 6 forever chemicals regulated by the US EPA. But the DEIR otherwise noted that the concentration of this chemical in one landfill well was about 37 times higher and about 15 times higher in the other landfill well sampled.
No forever chemicals of any type were found in the other 2 monitoring wells on the Village Farms site. This is consistent with prior independent tests showing that the direction of groundwater flow beneath the landfill has changed since the shutdown of the old Hunt Wesson Cannery and is now generally migrating toward the northeast—away from the project site.
As a result, the Water Board has stated the following in a letter dated July 26, 2023, <Quote> Water Board staff reviewed available records for the Old Davis Landfill Disposal Site…based on concerns expressed by a City of Davis resident to the Water Board. The resident expressed concerns regarding the “leaking of toxics” to groundwater from the closed landfill, and the potential risks leakage from the landfill may pose to properties south of the landfill…Staff does NOT believe a risk is posed to the residential and commercial properties proposed for development if the development is connected to the existing City municipal water system and the City water system is the sole means of water used by the development” <unquote>.
Since the Village Farms project will rely entirely on City supplied water for all potable water and landscape uses, the Water Board believes that there is no risk of harm to future residents of Village Farms or the immediate environment. This detail has been conveniently ignored by project naysayers.
12 comments
The problem, Alan P, is that you’re perceived as supporting this development – regardless of the underlying issues.
I witnessed this myself, in regard to the plants associated with vernal pools. Especially in response to a recent graduate from UCD, who apparently has some knowledge/expertise.
And I witnessed it again, at the last Sierra Club meeting (when you started to defend the project again in response to an issue that was brought up by a speaker).
Ron O
Alan need not fall into the line of groupthink of project opponents to disagree with incorrect assertions by vocal opponents. Trying to enforce orthodoxy, especially publicly, is what undermined the message of the Democratic Party in this last election cycle. Take on Alan’s message specifically, not in a broadside.
Richard: When you’re the local leader of the Sierra Club, and purposefully downplay environmental concerns (something I witnessed firsthand – and I didn’t see you there), there’s more than enough reason to be concerned.
Again, I’m referring to actual bias, and an effort to shut down those who raise concerns during the Sierra Club meetings. Some of those people were not necessarily opposed to a development there.
Personally, I don’t claim to have much expertise regarding some of the environmental concerns.
But one issue that hasn’t really been discussed is the state’s “switch” from Level of Service (LOS) – otherwise known as traffic congestion) which has given-way to Vehicle Miles Travelled (VMTs).
The state’s reason for this change appears to be political, rather than science-based. Part of their effort to encourage density, no doubt.
And yet, you don’t need to be physicist to know that greenhouse gasses are a product of “both” VMTs and LOS.
A vehicle might have “zero” VMTs and still emit plenty of greenhouse gasses while stuck in traffic.
Political?
I guess in some way. It’s kind of academic at this point because it out of the hands of local jurisdictions.
SB 743 was implemented in July 2020 and sought to reduce GHG emissions while promoting sustainable development
LOS measures traffic congestion and focuses on car delay at intersections, often leading to wider roads and more car-centric development. (Which seems to be something that people are complaining about).
Meanwhile, VMT measures total miles driven which better reflects the environmental impact of transportation, including greenhouse gas emissions.
VMT prioritizes reducing car dependency by promote]ing housing and business development near public transit, biking, and walking infrastructure.
So is that political? Depends, I guess.
David says: “VMT prioritizes reducing car dependency by promoting housing and business development near public transit, biking, and walking infrastructure.”
Well, if people are taking “transit, biking, and walking”, why are VMTs even being mentioned?
David says: “Meanwhile, VMT measures total miles driven which better reflects the environmental impact of transportation, including greenhouse gas emissions.”
Again, it’s not an “either/or” choice – it’s “both” VMTs and LOS. This is science-based, not opinion based – for the reason I already mentioned.
This is also the reason that vehicles have traditionally gotten better gas mileage on freeways (vs. city driving) – despite traveling much faster.
For one thing VMT is not just about cars. Even if a project encourages transit and biking, people still drive, and California wants to track and reduce total car usage.
VMT – has “vehicle” right in its name.
What type of “vehicles” are you referring to, in regard to VMTs? SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.?
And what does that have to do with the fact regarding LOS?
You should be asking what types of vehicle the law is referring to.
David says” California wants to track and reduce total car usage.”
The reasoning behind this has to do with greenhouse gasses – which again is also impacted by LOS.
Are you actually denying this simple, scientific fact?
No, I don’t deny that both impact GHG.
The question is which one is a better measure:
LOS focuses on short-term congestion relief but leads to more driving and higher emissions over time
VMT focuses on long-term travel behavior, reducing total car usage and supporting sustainable development
You seem to be wanting to argue about this, I was merely trying to provide you with information since you acknowledged your lack of expertise.
David says: “You should be asking what types of vehicle the law is referring to.”
You brought it up. Here’s what my “fact checker” says it is:
“VMT is calculated by adding up the miles driven by all vehicles on all roads in a given area over a specific period of time.”