Letter: Democratic Members of Congress, Stop the Insurgency

In 1975, my ROTC professor, a three-tour Vietnam veteran, asked me during a scholarship interview if our government should use mercenaries in future conflicts. The Vietnam conflict had ended horrifically that year. Our military had won every battle but lost the war. He approved of my answer and granted me the scholarship.

I answered without hesitation. I thought the US should never use mercenary forces. Mercenaries are not subject to the Uniformed Code of Military Justice, and they would also not be subject to the Status of Forces Agreement, a negotiation between our government and foreign countries outlining judicial necessities if our military violates their laws. Historically, neither document has been perfectly followed, but they provide guidance and accountability.

Donald Trump has inserted mercenaries into our government. Elon Musk and his cyber-creeps have invaded our Treasury Department. They don’t have the people’s blessing to handle government funds. These unauthorized people don’t have security clearances to tinker with our data or manipulate our governmental funds. We did not elect Elon Musk, aka Mr. X. Mr. X and his mercenaries are doing a combination of their own and Trump’s bidding. Not ours.

I have begged Representative Thompson and Senators Schiff and Padilla in Congress to invoke the 14th Amendment, Section Three, to stop President Trump from continuing his insurrectionist agenda. A hundred and fifty years ago, our Congress made the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments the law of the land to prevent another civil war. I humbly ask the Democratic leadership in Congress to stop this evisceration of our government and the incursion of mercenaries who serve no one but themselves.

Major Mel Brinkley, USAF, Retired

