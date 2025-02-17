Monday Morning Thoughts: Davis’ Housing Crisis Mirrors National Trend of Failed Progressive Policies

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

In Yoni Appelbaum’s soaring essay in the Atlantic next month, adapted from a forthcoming book, he argues, “The U.S. was once the world’s most geographically mobile society. Now we’re stuck in place—and that’s a very big problem.”

Historically, the U.S. was known for its high mobility, which fueled prosperity, innovation, and social cohesion. However, over the past 50 years, this mobility has significantly decreased, with fewer Americans moving between states, cities, or even neighborhoods.

Appelbaum attributes this decline to several factors, including aging demographics, dual-career households, and increased home ownership. In fact, he primarily blames restrictive housing regulations, such as zoning laws and historic preservation efforts, which have limited new housing development and made housing in economically prosperous areas prohibitively expensive.

Moreover the piece critiques the role of progressives, in advocating for neighborhood preservation that inadvertently contributed to this housing crisis.

Writes Applebaum: “Blame Jane Jacobs. American mobility has been slowly strangled by generations of reformers, seeking to reassert control over their neighborhoods and their neighbors. And Jacobs, the much-celebrated urbanist who died in 2006, played a pivotal role.”

Applebaum puts the blame here on progressivism, which he argues “has produced a potent strain of NIMBYism, a defense of communities in their current form against those who might wish to join them. Mobility is what made this country prosperous and pluralistic, diverse and dynamic. Now progressives are destroying the very force that produced the values they claim to cherish.”

In a novel approach, Applebaum links this to a trend of immobility.

He writes, “In December, the Census Bureau reported that the United States had set a dismal new record: The percentage of Americans who had moved in the previous year was at an all-time low. That same month, the economist Jed Kolko calculated that geographic inequality—the gap in average incomes between the richer and poorer parts of the country—had reached an all-time high.”

He continues, “The loss of American mobility is a genuine national crisis. If it is less visible than the opioid epidemic or mounting political extremism, it is no less urgent. In fact, the despair it fosters is fueling these and other crises, as Americans lose the chance to build the best possible lives for themselves and their children.”

Part of the problem, “Many of the country’s more dynamic cities, along with the suburbs around them, have continued to wall themselves off in recent years, using any means available.”

Tops on the list: restrictive zoning laws. Zoning regulations have limited the development of new housing, especially in economically prosperous areas, making it difficult for people to move where job opportunities are abundant.

But he suggests that there are some signs that that is changing.

“California has enacted a series of legislative reforms aimed at paring back local zoning regulations. Cities across the country are banning zoning that restricts neighborhoods to single-family homes,” he writes. But, while these changes are encouraging, they are not sufficient.

He adds, “insufficient. And sometimes the solutions solve the wrong problem: Building subsidized housing in a place where land is cheap because jobs are scarce will help with affordability, but only worsen immobility.”

However, he noted, “zoning alone was not enough to halt American mobility, even if it did serve to widen inequalities. Zoning had introduced a new legal reality: Putting up any housing now required government approval.”

Moreover, not every place in “America is having its growth choked off by zoning, or by the weaponization of environmental reviews or historic-preservation laws.”

And here we get to Davis.

Applebaum notes, “The opposition to mobility appears concentrated in progressive jurisdictions; one study of California found that when the share of liberal votes in a city increased by 10 points, the housing permits it issued declined by 30 percent.”

He continues, “The trouble is that in the contemporary United States, the greatest economic opportunities are heavily concentrated in blue jurisdictions, which have made their housing prohibitively expensive. So instead of moving toward opportunity, for the first time in our history, Americans are moving away from it—migrating toward the red states that still allow housing to be built, where they can still afford to live.”

That gets us to Davis—a place that is often renowned for its small-town charm, vibrant community, and commitment to environmental sustainability… but, at the same time, is facing a set of housing challenges that mirror a broader national trend.

Indeed, as the US grapples with a decline in geographic mobility, Davis in many ways exemplifies how restrictive housing policies and high costs are hindering economic and social dynamism.

And what Applebaum’s essay suggests is that in order for Davis to maintain its unique appeal while fostering growth and inclusivity, Davis must reassess its housing policies and embrace reforms that address affordability and mobility.

Davis is known for its strict land-use policies and community-driven planning processes, which are often aimed at preserving the city’s character and environmental sustainability. However, these well-intentioned policies can inadvertently mirror the national critique of restrictive zoning and preservation efforts.

By limiting new housing developments, these regulations exacerbate affordability issues and contribute to the decline in geographic mobility. As the demand for housing in economically prosperous areas like Davis continues to outpace supply, the city risks becoming a place accessible only to the affluent.

The high cost of living in Davis leads to economic disparities, as only those with higher incomes can afford to reside within the city limits. This economic homogeneity can have far-reaching implications for local businesses and the labor market. Workers may have to commute from more affordable regions, increasing traffic congestion and impacting quality of life.

Additionally, a less economically diverse population may stifle the kind of innovation and cultural vibrancy that a more varied demographic could bring.

Community resistance to new housing developments, often referred to as NIMBYism, plays a significant role in Davis’ housing challenges.

While residents understandably wish to preserve open spaces and the city’s unique character, this opposition can entrench housing shortages and limit opportunities for growth. Balancing community values with the need for new developments is crucial for addressing the affordability crisis.

Encouraging developments that increase housing supply, particularly in areas with access to public transit and amenities, could help alleviate affordability and mobility challenges. By fostering an environment that welcomes new residents and diverse economic backgrounds, Davis can ensure its long-term vibrancy and inclusivity.

One of the greatest challenges facing Davis is balancing growth with the preservation of its small-town character and environmental values. Implementing policies that promote sustainable and inclusive development, while respecting community goals, is essential.

This might involve reimagining zoning laws to allow for more diverse housing types, such as duplexes and townhomes, in addition to single-family homes.

Emphasizing environmentally friendly building practices and integrating green spaces into new developments can help maintain the city’s commitment to sustainability.

But by far the biggest factor is a reconsideration of how Measure J can be modified to better allow a diverse variety of housing.

As Davis looks to the future, it is essential to foster a dialogue that includes all stakeholders—residents, policymakers, developers, and community organizations.

Doing so can foster the kind of collaborative effort that will allow it to move forward before Davis locks off its future, and seals its fate.

