NYCLU Responds to Trump Administration Suit over Immigration Law

NEW YORK, NY – The U.S. Department of Justice, under the Trump administration, has filed a lawsuit against New York State and its officials over immigration policies, including the Green Light Law.

This legal action has been met with strong opposition from the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU), which views it as an attempt to undermine state authority and intimidate political adversaries.

According to Interim Legal Director Molly Biklen of the NYCLU, the lawsuit is “yet another Trump administration attempt to shamelessly weaponize the Department of Justice to intimidate political opponents and exert improper political pressure.”

Biklen argues the charges represent an overreach into New York’s constitutional right to create legislation within its jurisdiction, as stated in the NYCLU’s official response to the lawsuit.

The Green Light Law, which is at the center of the lawsuit, has provided benefits to New York residents, according to the NYCLU.

“New York’s Green Light Law has helped New York’s families and communities. It’s made our roads safer and our economy stronger,” Biklen asserted.

The NYCLU emphasized state officials are not obligated to allocate resources to enforce federal immigration policies, particularly those they deem “cruel and destructive deportation plans.”

The NYCLU has stated its intention to thoroughly examine the lawsuit once the filing is made public.

“The NYCLU will review the filing when it is made public to understand what more may be alleged,” Biklen noted, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to defending state policies that protect immigrant rights.

This legal battle highlights broader tensions between state and federal authorities regarding immigration policy and enforcement, with New York officials defending their legislative rights against federal intervention, maintains the NYCLU.

Author Kayla Betulius Kayla Betulius is from Brazil and is a first-year International Development Studies major at the University of California, Los Angeles. She is passionate about learning new languages, international law, and social justice. Betulius aims to bring awareness to the injustices minorities encounter in the court system through the VanGuard Court Watch Program. In her free time, she enjoys surfing, sewing clothes, painting, and traveling.

