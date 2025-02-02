Omaha Mayor Affirms Directive Not Seeking to Arrest Based on Legal Status

OMAHA, NE – Following newly elected President Trump’s inaugural address on Jan. 20, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert joined many other U.S. city election officials confirming the city’s police department will not be seeking to arrest individuals based on their legal status, said WOHT.

Mayor Stothert’s comments were issued prior to the new administration’s actions or recent executive orders, according to WOWT, a local Nebraska news station.

WOWT added “Stothert’s office said the Omaha Police Department would be adhering to the policy outlined in a February 2017 letter from Stothert and (OPD) Chief Todd Schmaderer — with no changes.”

This announcement comes amid President Trump’s comments during his inauguration that he would “quickly administer deportations,” as reported by WOWT.

In response Mayor Stothert’s office issued a letter stating, “Please be assured that Omaha Police officers do not and will not seek out individuals to check their legal status. This is not the mission or duty of the Omaha Police Department,” according to WOWT.

Her office also added that anyone calling 911 or emergency assistance will not be asked their legal status, as WOWT explained.

However, Mayor Stothert’s office provided clarity that if an individual is actively being prosecuted for a crime, then “the Omaha Police Department will cooperate with our federal partners, only as outlined in our policies. In those instances, the Omaha Police Department will cooperate with our federal partners, only as outlined in our policies.”

Author Neha Suri Neha Suri is a sophomore at the University of California, Los Angeles pursuing a degree in political science and economics. She is passionate about working towards reform in the criminal legal system and aims to study immigration and criminal law. Originally from Sacramento, long term she hopes to work at the Capitol–either state or national in immigration policy.

