Planning Commission Asked to Review Village Farms Draft EIR

Davis, CA – The Village Farms Draft EIR was released in early January and the comment period extends to February 25. On Wednesday, the Davis Planning Commission will hear a staff presentation, take public comment on the Draft EIR and provide their own comments to staff and the applicant.

The Village Farms Davis Project according to the staff report, aims to create a mixed-use community comprised of approximately 1,800 residential units, including both affordable and market-rate options.

1. Single-Family and Duplex Units

Low-Density Residential : The project includes approximately 310 single-family homes and duplexes, designed to provide spacious living arrangements often desired by families. These units are typically situated on larger plots, offering yards and private outdoor spaces.

: The project includes approximately 310 single-family homes and duplexes, designed to provide spacious living arrangements often desired by families. These units are typically situated on larger plots, offering yards and private outdoor spaces. Medium-Density Residential: About 1,130 units fall under this category, consisting of single-family homes and duplexes on smaller lots.

2. Multi-Family Units

High-Density Residential: The proposal includes 360 multi-family units, which are a mix of market-rate and affordable apartments. These units are crucial for accommodating individuals and families seeking more affordable housing options or who prefer apartment living due to lifestyle or financial considerations.

3. Affordable Housing

Affordability Commitment: The project aims to comply with the City’s Affordable Housing Ordinance by allocating 20% of the total dwelling units as affordable housing. This commitment is significant in ensuring that the development contributes to addressing the housing affordability crisis, providing options for lower-income residents who need access to affordable rental or ownership opportunities.

4. Community and Mixed-Use Integration

Neighborhood Mixed-Use: Alongside residential units, the project includes plans for neighborhood services within a 2.9-acre mixed-use area. This integration of residential and commercial spaces is designed to create “a vibrant, walkable community where residents have convenient access to essential services and amenities.”

The development also plans to incorporate neighborhood services, public facilities, educational uses, parks, open spaces, and various infrastructure improvements.

The project is designed to meet the growing housing demands of the region while providing essential services and recreational opportunities to its future residents.

Key Environmental Considerations:

The DEIR for the Village Farms Davis Project covers a wide range of environmental factors. Some of the critical areas analyzed include:

Aesthetics and Visual Impact: The report assesses how the project might alter the visual character of the area, considering factors like building height, design, and landscaping. Potential impacts on public views and scenic resources are also evaluated. Agricultural Resources: Given its location, the project could potentially convert farmland to non-agricultural uses. The DEIR examines the implications of this conversion and explores mitigation measures to minimize the impact on agricultural resources. Air Quality and Greenhouse Gas Emissions: The report analyzes how construction and operation of the development might affect air quality and contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. Mitigation strategies are proposed to reduce these impacts, aligning with regional air quality management plans. Biological Resources: The DEIR evaluates the project’s impact on local wildlife and habitats, including potential effects on special-status species and wetlands. The Biological Resource Preservation Alternative is highlighted as a preferred approach to minimize these impacts. Noise: Potential noise impacts during construction and operation are assessed, with mitigation measures suggested to ensure compliance with local noise ordinances. Transportation: The report examines how the project might affect local traffic patterns and public transportation systems. It considers both the immediate and cumulative impacts on the transportation network and proposes strategies to enhance connectivity and reduce congestion. The Draft EIR identifies a number of significant and unavoidable impacts

Despite extensive analysis and proposed mitigation measures, the DEIR identifies several impacts as significant and unavoidable. These include certain aesthetic changes, air quality effects, and transportation-related impacts. The document emphasizes that while these impacts cannot be entirely eliminated, they must be carefully considered by decision-makers and weighed against the project’s benefits.

The Village Farms Davis Project’s Draft EIR highlights the challenges of the need for urban development with environmental preservation.

The DEIR identifies the “Higher Number of Units–Same Footprint Alternative” as the environmentally superior option, excluding the “No Project” alternative. This determination is based on the analysis of per capita vehicle miles traveled (VMT), which is considered a priority issue for environmental assessment. The “Higher Number of Units–Same Footprint Alternative” reduces per capita VMT impacts due to increased density, thereby minimizing transportation-related environmental impacts.

The “No Project” alternative, which involves not proceeding with the development, is commonly considered the most environmentally benign option. However, the Draft EIR notes this does not fulfill the project’s goals or address housing needs, which is why an alternative like the “Higher Number of Units–Same Footprint Alternative” might be preferred among the feasible development options.

In this project, where the impact on per capita vehicle miles traveled (VMT) is a priority concern, the “Higher Number of Units–Same Footprint Alternative” emerges as the environmentally superior choice.

According to the staff report, “This alternative would meet most of the basic project objectives and result in fewer impacts than the BRPA Alternative when considering VMT impacts.”

The significant and unavoidable transportation impact associated with the project would be mitigated under this alternative, due to the decrease in per capita VMT resulting from increased density.

The Village Farms Davis DEIR is available for a 45-day public review period, during which community members can submit comments and feedback. This input is vital for refining the project’s environmental strategies and ensuring that community concerns are addressed.

Following the public review, the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) will be prepared, incorporating responses to public comments and any necessary revisions. The Planning Commission will then review the FEIR, along with the project’s planning application, before making a recommendation to the City Council.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

