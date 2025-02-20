Prosecutor Reclaims Office after Suspension by Florida Governor  

TAMPA, FL – In January, progressive prosecutor Monique Worrell—previously suspended by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis—was sworn into office after being elected state attorney for a second term, according to the Tampa Bay Times, which noted speculation and concerns of re-suspension of Worrell by Gov. DeSantis raises questions regarding political interference and democracy.

Worrell is not the first prosecutor DeSantis has removed from office. In August 2022, former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren was suspended on the accusation of refusal to “enforce state laws,” similar to the reasoning for Worrell’s suspension, wrote the Tampa Bay Times.

Recent rumors of a grand jury investigation and a confidential executive order centered upon Worrell “brought an air of unease at her swearing-in ceremony” because her allies believe the purpose of the order is to provide Gov. DeSantis with “justification” to remove Worrell from office a second time, the Times reported.

Some rumors have noted this executive order authored by DeSantis has remained sealed, despite most orders being public, as pointed out by Tampa Bay Times.

The Tampa Bay Times wrote State Rep. Anna Eskamani said Orlando legal circles are speculating the ongoing investigation is concerned with the destruction of public records around the time of Worrell’s suspension, with Eskamani stating, “If you’re going to do some sort of charge on public records, it seems really desperate…people are very traumatized by what happened before.”

Public defender Melissa Vickers of Orange and Osceola counties warned of the negative effects on the criminal justice system if another suspension occurs, suggesting “it threatens democracy in a terrible way,” according to the Tampa Bay Times.

During Worrell’s first term as state attorney for Orange and Osceola counties, she “pledged to build relationships with local law enforcement,” including the creation of a civil citation program, a narcotics unit focused on disbanding drug trafficking organizations, and a traffic homicide unit, reported Tampa Bay Times.

While Worrell believed she and her office were following the law while handling suspects’ cases, officials began demanding from Worrell’s office prosecutorial data on cases with dropped charges, said Tampa Bay Times, adding, “Worrell alleged the governor’s allies were fishing for information that could justify her suspension.”

In August 2023, Orlando’s police union blamed Worrell for the shooting of two Orlando officers, because the gunman had been bailed out of jail a few months prior, reported the Tampa Bay Times, and Worrell was suspended from her first term shortly after.

In November, Worrell defeated her replacement following her suspension—Andrew Bain—and reclaimed her position as state attorney of Orange and Osceola counties, said Tampa Bay Times.

Last month, she took the stage outside of Orange County Courthouse and declared, “Today is about more than reclaiming a position. It is about reclaiming our democracy. It’s about honoring the will of the people and restoring faith in systems meant to serve us all.”

When asked by reporters if he would resuspend Worrell, Gov. DeSantis defended his previous decision, saying her suspension was based on justification, and pledged, “We are going to make sure all state attorneys uphold their oath of office,” DeSantis told the Tampa Bay Times.

As reported by Tampa Bay Times, Former University of Florida College of Law professor Kenneth Nunn said he believes this issue is less centered upon legal issues and more concerned with political strategy.

Tampa Bay Times quoted Nunn, “I hear a lot about how various organs of government have been weaponized to go after people. I think the people who make the most noise about it are those engaged in the process of weaponizing the government. I don’t think there is any reason for me to suspect, or anyone to suspect, that she has done anything illegal.”

Author Jamie Joaquin Hi! My name is Jamie Joaquin and I am a second year student at UCLA double majoring in Political Science and Psychology. I'm from the Bay Area, and in my free time I enjoy listening to music and spending quality time with friends and family. Through the Vanguard Court Watch Program, I am ready to gain a better understanding of the legal system and enhance awareness on social injustices occurring in courts.

Categories:

Tags: