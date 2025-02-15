Prosecutors Alliance Action Backs Federal Prosecutors Resisting Political Pressure from DOJ

Adams speaking about his subway safety plan in February 2022 courtesy of wikipedia.org

In a strong statement of solidarity, Cristine Soto DeBerry, Executive Director of Prosecutors Alliance Action, voiced support for federal prosecutors who are pushing back against political pressures from the Department of Justice (DOJ) under President Trump. DeBerry emphasized the importance of an independent legal system that prioritizes the law over political interests.

“At the core of our legal system is a fundamental promise: the law applies to everyone, impartially and without favor,” DeBerry stated. “Our democracy depends upon independent prosecutors who are loyal above all to the Constitution and the law—not the interests of the powerful or wealthy.”

DeBerry’s comments came in response to reports of federal prosecutors facing pressure to alter their prosecutorial decisions, including calls to dismiss charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. She praised the courage of those prosecutors who refuse to be intimidated into compromising their duties or abandoning the rule of law.

“Donald Trump rejects the principle of prosecutorial independence. He wants to weaponize the Department of Justice and use it to dole out political retribution to his enemies and favors to the highest bidders and loyalists,” DeBerry remarked.

Highlighting the critical role of prosecutors in maintaining justice, DeBerry called for a collective stand against what she described as a “dangerous assault” on the legal system. She urged the public to support the prosecutors who are committed to upholding justice for the people, reinforcing the notion that the integrity of the judiciary is paramount in a functioning democracy.

As discussions around prosecutorial independence continue, the actions of the Trump administration serve as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by legal professionals striving to uphold ethical standards in the face of political pressure.

