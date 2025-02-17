Rachelle Gayton Named Yolo Chief Probation Officer

Woodland, CA – Yolo County Interim Administrator Dirk Brazil has announced the appointment of Rachelle Gayton as the new Chief Probation Officer. Gayton, who has served as Probation Division Manager, most recently held the position of Interim Chief Probation Officer following the resignation of Dan Fruchtenicht in January.

“On behalf of the Yolo County Board of Supervisors, I am delighted to congratulate Rachelle Gayton on her appointment as Chief Probation Officer,” said Board Chair Mary Vixie Sandy. “Her extensive experience and proven leadership within the department make her exceptionally qualified to lead our probation team. We anticipate her leadership will have a positive impact in Yolo County.”

Rachelle Gayton brings over 20 years of public sector experience to her new role. She began her career with Yolo County in 2006 as a Detention Officer at the Yolo County Juvenile Detention Facility. In 2008, she became a Deputy Probation Officer, gaining valuable experience across various probation divisions. In 2015, she was promoted to Supervising Probation Officer, managing the Adult Services Unit, and in 2018, she advanced to Probation Division Manager, overseeing the operations of the entire Probation Division. Throughout her career, Gayton has consistently demonstrated dedication and leadership towards both the individuals served by the Probation Department and her colleagues throughout Yolo County.

“I am incredibly grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me to take on this significant role,” said Rachelle Gayton. “As I transition into this position, I look forward to continuing our efforts to enhance the effectiveness of our probation programs and services. It has always been a privilege to work alongside such a dedicated and talented team, and I am eager to face the opportunities and challenges ahead. Together, we will strive to make a positive impact on the individuals and communities we serve.”

As Chief Probation Officer, Gayton will oversee the administration of the department, which includes managing probation and detention services, budgeting and fiscal operations, strategic planning, human resources, facilities and information technology management, and clerical services. The probation department is committed to delivering effective programs and services that promote rehabilitation while ensuring public safety.

Categories:

Tags: