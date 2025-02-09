Reisig Posts Rant on Instagram Account Falsely Tying USAID Grants to Campaigns against Him

Yolo County DA Jeff Reisig – Courtesy Photo

Woodland, CA – In response to the Trump administration’s efforts to terminate USAID, Yolo County DA posted an angry rant on Instagram attempting to tie USAID Grants given to “George Soros-connected foundations” to money donated by Soros to local campaigns.

Reisig wrote: “Stunned to now learn that I twice campaigned my butt off for District Attorney against radical, cop-hating, progressive candidates who were apparently bankrolled by some of my own tax dollars, thanks in part to +$20 million USAID grants given to George Soros-connected foundations and groups that then trickled down to nuts in local DA races. Billions given to other crazy causes too. This is insanely corrupt and undemocratic stuff. Good riddance USAID.”

While Reisig received challenges in 2018 (Dean Johansson) and 2022 (Cynthia Rodriguez), both of whom were considered reformed-minded DA candidates, neither candidate received money from Soros’ PAC.

Jeff Reisig, the District Attorney of Yolo County, California, expressed concern upon discovering that his political opponents in DA races were allegedly funded by organizations connected to George Soros, which he claims received substantial grants from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

USAID Funding to Soros-Connected Organizations:

Over a 15-year period, USAID granted over $270 million to the East-West Management Institute, an organization partnered with George Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

Soros’ Involvement in District Attorney Campaigns:

George Soros has been actively involved in reshaping the U.S. justice system by financially supporting progressive district attorney candidates across various states. His contributions have been channeled through a network of state-level super PACs and a national “527” group, each named a variation on “Safety and Justice.” These organizations received significant funding directly from Soros.

In California, Soros-funded committees have invested substantial amounts in district attorney races. For instance, in Alameda County, a committee spent over $130,000 to support civil rights attorney Pamela Price’s challenge against incumbent District Attorney Nancy O’Malley [in 2018].

Assessment of Reisig’s Claim:

While USAID has provided significant funding to organizations associated with George Soros, and Soros has actively funded progressive district attorney candidates, there is no direct evidence to confirm that USAID funds were used specifically to support these DA campaigns. Therefore, the claim that USAID grants indirectly financed local DA races through Soros-connected foundations cannot be conclusively substantiated based on available information.

