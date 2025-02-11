Sacramento Quietly Ramps Up Homeless Criminal Citations  

Possessions of a homeless person on Capital Mall Drive in Sacramento on Saturday, September 11, 2021.(Photo by Robert J Hansen)

SACRAMENTO, CA – In 2023, the Sacramento Bee reported Sacramento authorities increased criminal citations against homeless individuals, a move that has raised concerns among the homeless community.

Theresa Rivera, a 45-year-old homeless woman who uses a wheelchair, has experienced firsthand the impact of these conditions, explains The Sacramento Bee. Living on the streets for over a decade, The Sacramento Bee states Rivera sustains herself by looking after belongings for other homeless individuals in exchange for small amounts of money or food.

In March 2024, the Sacramento Bee wrote she received a criminal misdemeanor citation for camping, and because she cannot afford transportation to her court date, she now owes $333—the simple misdemeanor could further hinder her chances of securing stable housing.

Rivera questioned in the Bee story, “What are the tickets helping? It’s not helping the city because I can’t afford to pay for it. It’s not helping us because it’s affecting us getting housing. Instead of tickets…they should help us with housing.”

A Sacramento Bee analysis revealed a substantial rise in citations beginning in 2023—between August 2023 and December 2024, Sacramento police issued 543 citations for camping-related offenses, compared to just 30 in the prior 17 months.

The Bee explained the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office increased its citations from 272 in 2022 to 705 in 2023, with 655 already issued by early October 2024.

Despite the increase, city and county officials assert that elected representatives had no direct role in ramping up enforcement, the Bee noted, adding newly-elected Mayor Kevin McCarty has pledged to review the issue with the city council.

McCarty expressed support for enforcing ordinances, reported the Bee, but community advocates argue criminal citations do more harm than good.

Crystal Sanchez of the Sacramento Homeless Union urged the council to halt the citations, particularly amid poor weather conditions, charging in the Bee story, “Citations do not end homelessness and create state-created dangers to the community as a whole.”

The Sacramento Bee states: The Sacramento Police Department has not provided data on how many individuals were offered housing or shelter before receiving citations.

The Sacramento Bee added a department spokesperson stated that multiple factors contributed to the increase but could not confirm whether homeless individuals were being offered support before being cited.

The surge in citations coincided with a lawsuit filed by Sacramento District Attorney Thien Ho, against the city in September 2023, accusing officials of allowing homeless camps to create a public nuisance, explained the Sacramento Bee.

Though a judge ruled parts of Ho’s argument unconstitutional, the lawsuit’s pressure appears to have influenced city actions, cited the Bee.

Since the lawsuit, all 16 encampments identified in the case have been cleared, and the homeless population in Sacramento has declined for the first time in seven years, reported the Sacramento Bee.

The Sacramento Bee noted the increase in citations also followed an August 2023 council vote to approve officers being paid overtime to respond to homeless encampments.

As the debate over criminal citations continues, Sacramento’s homeless population remains affected, with city officials promising discussions while advocates call for immediate change, the Bee explains.

