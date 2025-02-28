San Diego County Limits Resources for Federal Immigration Enforcement Amid Divisive Debate

US Immigration via www.migrationusa.org

SAN DIEGO, CA – Although it sparked a lively debate, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors has voted 3-1 to limit the use of county resources in federal immigration enforcement, according to NBC San Diego.

This policy, introduced by Board Chairwoman Nora Vargas, aims to ensure local resources focus on the county’s pressing needs, protect families, and foster community trust, added NBC San Diego.

It directs the Chief Administrative Officer to report within 180 days on data related to transfers or notifications to federal immigration authorities over the past year and provide recommendations for effective policy implementation, reported NBC San Diego.

The report quoted the board letter, which reads, “Immigrant communities form an integral part of our county’s social fabric. When federal immigration authorities… family members are separated, and community trust in law enforcement and local government is destroyed.”

The policy’s adoption followed extensive public feedback, with, said NBC, 100 individuals expressing support for protecting migrant communities and others voicing concerns about potential conflicts with federal policies.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, the lone dissenting vote, criticized the decision, suggesting it transforms San Diego County into a “super” sanctuary county and undermines public safety, reported NBC San Diego.

But, added NBC, Robert Hicks from the Anti-Defamation League of San Diego, who emphasized that immigrants and refugees “are an integral part of our society,” noted the new county policy would help keep families united.

Patricia Mondragon of Alliance San Diego said county Sheriff Kelly Martinez has stated she lacks sufficient staff to address concerns from the Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board, yet personnel have been allocated for federal immigration enforcement.

The report adds, Mondragon also expressed concern for public safety, stating she is more afraid when elected officials spread misinformation online to incite division and hatred.

NBC San Diego also cited a quote from the Times of San Diego that said Martinez promised her office will uphold the rights of undocumented individuals and comply with state law regarding federal immigration enforcement.

San Diego resident Eli Komai criticized the policy as ineffective and more symbolic than substantive, arguing that people come to the U.S. seeking safety and freedom, but lawlessness enables criminals to thrive. He added that crossing the border illegally constitutes a crime, stated NBC San Diego.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, before voting against the policy, also cited cases of individuals harmed by undocumented migrants, emphasizing that these tragedies involve real people whose lives have been permanently changed, reported NBC.

He noted that the county already allocates $5 million for legal representation for undocumented migrants facing deportation, regardless of their offenses.

“I don’t think we can continue down this path,” Desmond stated, adding, “Let’s prioritize safety over politics, justice over ideology and protection of innocent lives overall us,” according to NBC San Diego.

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer countered that county law enforcement should not take on the role of federal agents, because it undermines public trust and discourages crime reporting.

She clarified that the policy does not prevent the county from assisting federal agencies in cases of suspected legal violations, reported according to NBC San Diego, which noted she added, if federal immigration authorities seek county assistance in apprehending a suspect, they must provide an arrest warrant.

The report concludes with a quote from Board Chair Vargas expressing frustration over misinformation being shared at the meeting and affirmed her support for prosecuting criminals, stating, “Really unfortunate that people come here and share misinformation.”

