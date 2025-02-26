Senator Umberg Introduces Bill to Combat Illegal Squatting in California

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

Senate Bill 448 Aims to Streamline Property Reclamation and Protect Communities

Sacramento, CA – Amid growing concerns over unlawful property occupation, Senator Thomas J. Umberg (D-Santa Ana) has introduced Senate Bill 448, also known as the Trespassing Response and Remedies Act, to address the rising issue of squatting across California.

“At a time when the supply of rental housing is extremely low, I’m proud to be authoring a measure that delivers a comprehensive process for Californians, local governments, and law enforcement to tackle the issue of illegal squatting,” said Senator Umberg, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. “SB 448 will help ensure that quality, affordable housing remains accessible to lawful renters, and that our communities are protected from the dangers and disruptions caused by illegal trespassing.”

Squatting—the unauthorized occupation of vacant residential properties—has become a nationwide problem, particularly as housing costs soar. While squatting remains illegal in California, existing laws provide squatters with certain rights, making their removal a costly and time-consuming process for property owners.

In recent years, internet forums and dark web pages have emerged, offering guides on how to break into vacant homes and claim residency. The problem has become so widespread that several states, including New York, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, passed laws in 2024 to crack down on unlawful property occupation.

SB 448, sponsored by the California Rental Housing Association (CalRHA), seeks to provide landlords with a clear and efficient legal framework to reclaim their properties while maintaining key renter protections.

“Unauthorized trespassers, or squatters, are a growing problem threatening property owners and renters in our state,” said Adam Pearce, President of CalRHA. “SB 448 offers a clearly defined and straightforward framework for property owners to reclaim their properties and protect our neighborhoods. We’ve seen firsthand how illegal trespassers take advantage of victims of disasters and occupy vacant properties. We simply cannot allow that to happen in Southern California’s fire-stricken neighborhoods. We’ve worked closely with Senator Umberg to develop a solution that will protect these property owners as they begin to rebuild.”

If passed, SB 448 would bring California in line with other states taking action against unlawful trespassing while ensuring that property owners have an effective recourse to reclaim their homes. The bill is expected to receive strong support from housing advocates and property owners seeking to curb illegal squatting and maintain access to lawful rental housing.

