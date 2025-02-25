Senator Wiener Introduces Bill to Strengthen California’s Housing Streamlining Laws

(San Francisco, CA) – Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) has introduced Senate Bill 677, a new measure aimed at strengthening California’s housing streamlining laws, SB 9 (Atkins, 2021) and SB 423 (Wiener, 2023). The bill seeks to accelerate housing production, remove bureaucratic obstacles, and help the state meet its ambitious housing goals amid an ongoing shortage.

“We are making real progress on housing in California, but we need to go further, faster to meet our housing goals and tackle the affordability crisis crushing families across the state,” said Senator Wiener. “By strengthening some of our landmark tools with lessons learned from the past few years, we can build on our progress and deliver a more affordable future for all Californians.”

SB 423, an extension of the widely used SB 35, has facilitated the development of tens of thousands of homes statewide. However, housing advocates argue that restrictive inclusionary requirements have limited the production of affordable housing. Additionally, the law’s assessment triggers—which determine where streamlining applies—have been too infrequent, delaying its impact.

SB 9, which aimed to legalize duplexes statewide and effectively end single-family zoning, has also faced implementation hurdles. Many local governments have introduced zoning restrictions that make it difficult for homeowners to take advantage of the law, leading to fewer applications than expected.

Key Changes Under SB 677

Improvements to SB 423:

Expands streamlining for market-rate projects in jurisdictions that have failed to meet low-income housing targets, reducing the required inclusionary housing percentage from 50% to 20%.

Increases the frequency of housing assessments from every four years to every two years, ensuring faster responses to housing shortages.

Shifts the burden of proof to local governments, requiring them to provide evidence for environmental ineligibility claims.

Improvements to SB 9:

Prevents Homeowners Associations (HOAs) and other private covenants from blocking SB 9 projects.

Restricts owner-occupancy requirements, making it easier for property owners to build additional units.

Aligns environmental eligibility standards with those under SB 423.

Adds new reporting requirements for local governments and increased oversight by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD).

Reduces permitting delays caused by the California Coastal Commission.

Limits the use of local land-use rules—such as height limits, lot coverage restrictions, and excessive setback requirements—that have been used to obstruct SB 9 projects.

Expands ministerial and streamlined approval processes to remove unnecessary bureaucratic delays.

Housing advocacy groups California YIMBY and the Housing Action Coalition (HAC), which are sponsoring SB 677, argue the bill is essential to overcoming local resistance to new housing.

“SB 677 doubles down on the pro-housing policies California desperately needs. SB 423 and SB 9 have already proven to be game-changers for housing production, and SB 677 will strengthen these reforms,” said Corey Smith, Executive Director of HAC. “We applaud Senator Wiener’s continued efforts to cut through red tape and bureaucratic delays, ensuring that homes actually get built in the communities that have long resisted growth.”

“SB 9 and SB 423 are key tools in our fight to build new homes, of all kinds, faster,” added Brian Hanlon, CEO of California YIMBY. “SB 677 ensures these vital housing laws work to their full potential, in the neighborhoods that need them the most. We’re grateful to Senator Wiener for his leadership in making California more resilient and affordable for everyone.”

With California still facing a severe housing shortage, SB 677 aims to accelerate development by streamlining regulations, reducing delays, and preventing local governments from obstructing state housing laws. The bill is expected to face opposition from cities and homeowner groups that have resisted past housing reforms, but supporters argue it is necessary to address the state’s housing affordability crisis.

