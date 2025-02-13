SPJ Stands with AP Reporters against Attempts to Suppress Independent Journalism

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

INDIANAPOLIS – The Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) expressed its firm support for the Associated Press (AP) and its First Amendment right to report on the White House. The SPJ is increasingly concerned about the Trump administration’s ongoing attempts to suppress and intimidate the independent press.

On Tuesday evening, the White House prohibited two AP reporters from attending two separate events. This action followed the AP Stylebook’s decision not to comply with President Trump’s directive to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America. The AP Stylebook continues to refer to the Gulf of Mexico, while acknowledging Trump’s renaming decision.

SPJ National President Emily Bloch commented, “The two AP reporters excluded from the White House on Tuesday evening have no influence over the AP Stylebook. However, even if they did, it is both misguided and a violation of the First Amendment to control access based on personal approval or disapproval of their reporting.”

The AP distributes news to a global audience and must use place names and geographical terms that are universally understandable, as explained by AP’s Amanda Barrett in a statement. The AP Stylebook is a key resource in journalism education across numerous college programs and is utilized by thousands of journalists and writers worldwide.

“SPJ recognizes that freedom of the press has faced challenges across multiple administrations, not just the current one,” Bloch stated. “However, it is imperative to cease actions such as banning reporters, filing frivolous lawsuits against news organizations, and other measures that obstruct the flow of information to the American public.”

