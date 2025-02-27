Study Finds Housing Regulations Drive Up Costs, Limit Affordability

A new study by economists at MetroSight, sponsored by the National Apartment Association (NAA) and the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC), finds that housing regulations significantly increase operating costs, discourage new construction, and ultimately limit the availability and affordability of rental housing in the U.S.

“As housing continues to be a topic of discussion amongst state, local, and federal lawmakers, this study importantly quantifies how regulations ultimately increase costs for housing providers and renters alike,” said NAA President and CEO Bob Pinnegar. “At a time that demands bold action on housing affordability, policymakers must reject damaging regulations and instead turn to sustainable solutions that lower costs and increase housing supply.”

The study analyzed the impact of various housing regulations, including source-of-income laws, right-to-counsel statutes, just cause eviction laws, and restrictions on criminal and resident screening. Key findings include:

• Source-of-income laws increase operational costs, such as vacancy losses, by more than 10%, likely due to the complex leasing process associated with Housing Choice Vouchers.

• Just cause eviction laws and right-to-counsel statutes increase collection losses by over 37%, possibly due to prolonged eviction processes.

• Restrictions on criminal and resident screening raise capital expenditure costs by more than 17%, as housing providers invest in property upgrades and raise rents to offset compliance costs.

“The debate over housing policy and affordability has never been more important than it is today,” said NMHC President Sharon Wilson Géno. “This research will help inform the discussion and educate lawmakers at all levels of government on how policies they propose may have unintended consequences.”

The study utilized data from NAA’s annual Survey of Operating Income and Expenses in Rental Apartment Communities covering 600,000 to 850,000 units nationwide between 2004 and 2021.

“Balancing the need to protect renters with the need to control costs and maintain operational viability is difficult,” said MetroSight Economist and Founder Issi Romem, Ph.D. “The data provided by the NAA offers a rare opportunity to evaluate how policy decisions shape housing outcomes.”

The full report is available online for further review.