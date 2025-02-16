Sunday Commentary: VMT as the Critical Measure for Environmental Impact

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

Davis, CA – During the Planning Commission meeting last Wednesday, Commissioner Greg Rowe indicated his skepticism of using VMT in order to justify project alternatives.

In fact, Rowe goes much further than that, arguing that the alternatives analysis seemed manipulated to meet specific VMT targets by increasing the project’s intensity, which he found unprecedented and nonsensical.

“I’ll be blunt, I think the city has corrupted the alternatives analysis,” Rowe said. I have real concerns about the veracity and the integrity of this alternatives analysis. For one thing, it seems like what was done when the city was giving guidance to you as the EIR consultant is they kept ratcheting up the number of units until they hit the VMT target they wanted and they finally hit 2,700 units and they said, bingo, we’ve got it. We now have met the regional and local VMT targets.”

He continued, “What it seems to me has done is when you look at the staff report page five, it lists seven different impact areas that could have significant or unavoidable impacts, and we’ve sacrificed those factors on the alter of VMT and I think VMT has got a lot of problems with it.”

Catherine Brinkley expressed support for VMT as a metric, highlighting the benefits of density and how VMT can favorably capture those benefits.

“I agree with Commissioner Rowe that I don’t think that a viable and desirable alternative was presented, but I differ a bit because I do think VMT is a great metric and there are a lot of benefits to density,” Brinkley said.

As California lawmakers attempted to reach GHG emission goals, the state was able to pass SB 743 which finally completed the shift from LOS (Level of Service) to VMT as the standard of analysis.

Traditionally, Level of Service (LOS) has been used to evaluate traffic conditions, but experts are increasingly advocating for a shift to Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT) as a more accurate measure tied to greenhouse gas emissions.

Clearly this remains somewhat controversial, but it’s important to understand the reasons for the change.

LOS measures traffic congestion at intersections based primarily on delay times, providing insights into how smoothly traffic flows. For instance, when evaluating a proposed development near a busy highway, a moderate LOS might suggest that traffic delays at intersections are acceptable.

Using LOS many experts believe could lead decision-makers to approve the project without considering broader environmental consequences.

Conversely, VMT quantifies the total distance driven by vehicles, offering a more comprehensive view of transportation-related emissions.

VMT is directly linked to greenhouse gas emissions, making it a better indicator when assessing the climate impact of transportation projects and land-use planning decisions.

To illustrate the difference between LOS and VMT, consider a scenario involving the proposal of a new development adjacent to a major highway.

Using LOS, the assessment indicates a moderate LOS, meaning that while there may be some traffic delays, they do not seem severe. Consequently, planners might view the project favorably, believing it will operate within acceptable traffic flow conditions.

However, upon further evaluation, the VMT metric reveals that the project could significantly increase the number of car trips generated by residents.

Even though the intersection congestion remains moderate, the rise in overall vehicle miles traveled raise concerns about increased greenhouse gas emissions associated with the new development.

This analysis could prompt planners to reconsider the project’s viability or to implement strategies aimed at reducing vehicle travel.

Here we see a big problem with using LOS.

One of the primary criticisms of LOS is its focus on driver experience, which often results in solutions such as road widening.

While these measures may alleviate congestion at specific points, they do not necessarily lead to reductions in emissions.

In fact, expanding road capacity can sometimes encourage more vehicle use, further exacerbating climate change.

Indeed, there are folks locally who are opposing the freeway widening project for this very reason, and yet they have failed to connect this to the VMT vs. LOS debate – at least some of them.

Moreover, LOS can be misleading when assessing climate change impacts, as it does not account for the total distance vehicles are driven. By prioritizing traffic flow over emissions, LOS may lead to transportation policies that fail to address the underlying environmental challenges.

As Laura McCamy, writing for CalBike in 2020 notes, “LOS seemed like a good idea — in 1969.”

She writes, “When the California Environmental Quality Act was signed into law by Governor Ronald Regan in 1969, it was intended to make sure that all steps were taken to protect the environment during construction projects. CEQA guidelines, as originally written, used LOS as a measure of traffic impacts of a project.”

As she notes, “LOS is an accurate measure of congestion, specifically, the seconds of delay suffered by a motorist at an intersection compared to free-flowing traffic. LOS forced cities and developers to analyze how new developments or traffic changes would impact nearby intersections.”

That analysis was considered a measure of environmental impact, because cars produce emissions when they idle at a red light.

However, she argued, “By placing top importance on relieving car congestion at intersections, however, LOS made cities prioritize driving over all other modes of travel.”

“From the point of view everyone gets around by cars, LOS is an important way to reduce inconvenience to the public. That’s why getting rid of it was so hard. But that point of view was wrong then, it’s wrong today, and disastrous carried into the future,” said Dave Snyder, CalBike Executive Director.

McCamy however argues, “A lot of changed since 1969.”

or starters, modern vehicles emit significantly fewer pollutants while idling compared to their predecessors. Additionally, urban planners have embraced the concept of induced demand, recognizing that widening roadways often exacerbates congestion rather than alleviating it.

Again, note the irony here when we look at the local situation.

“Counterintuitively, adding more lanes to a street or highway often leads to more congestion, not less,” she writes.

Moreover, the pressing issue of climate change has underscored the critical role of carbon emissions, which are closely tied to vehicle miles traveled (VMT).

“Carbon emissions are almost a direct function of vehicle miles traveled. By changing the measure of impact in CEQA analysis to VMT from LOS, project proponents will have to assess the added vehicle miles associated with a new building or road construction,” she writes.

This shifts the focus, from merely speeding up car traffic to enhancing the overall movement of people in a safer, more convenient manner with reduced carbon emissions.

As a result, “Mitigations could include investments in transit, widening sidewalks, or building bike lanes to help reduce the VMT of the building.”

The bottom line here is that the debate VMT versus LOS has been settled at least in terms of the state and EIRs. So we can spend our time debating the merits of each approach, or we can, as a community, find ways to maximize housing while minimizing environmental impact.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Categories:

Tags: