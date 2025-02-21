Taxpayers Against Genocide Expands Legal Battle to International Stage

Advocacy Group Takes U.S. Officials to Task Over Complicity in War Crimes

San Francisco, CA – Taxpayers Against Genocide (TAG), a grassroots organization opposing the use of U.S. tax dollars to fund military aid linked to genocide, announced plans to take its legal fight to the international stage after a federal court dismissed its case.

At a press conference on February 19 outside the U.S. Federal Court of Northern California, TAG representatives condemned the court’s refusal to hear their claims and outlined their next steps, including a formal complaint to the United Nations Human Rights Council and other international legal avenues.

TAG’s legal efforts began in December 2024, when the group filed a class action lawsuit against congressional representatives in Northern California’s federal court district. The lawsuit alleged that U.S. officials were illegally using taxpayer funds to support genocide in Gaza, violating the U.S. Constitution, federal law, and international humanitarian law.

However, on February 10, 2025, Federal Judge Vince Chhabria dismissed the case, stating that the court could not rule on a “political” issue. TAG sharply criticized the ruling, arguing that its lawsuit was grounded in legal, constitutional, and human rights violations, not political debate.

In response to the dismissal, TAG announced its international legal strategy, working with the International Committee of the National Lawyers Guild (NLG) to deliver a formal report to the United Nations in April. The report will outline U.S. officials’ complicity in war crimes and demand accountability under international law, while the group continues to explore legal action in global courts.

Originally founded by 500 Northern California organizers, TAG has rapidly expanded to nearly 2,000 members nationwide. The group aims to mobilize all U.S. taxpayers who refuse to be made complicit in war crimes through the government’s allocation of military aid.

TAG’s legal battle is now gaining international backing. The National Lawyers Guild’s International Committee is formally supporting the effort, and a team of international human rights attorneys is exploring potential cases before global human rights bodies and war crimes tribunals.

Huwaida Arraf, an attorney with the National Lawyers Guild, emphasized the need for international intervention, stating, “Our institutions have failed to prevent genocide, and our courts have repeatedly refused to intervene in matters of foreign policy—even when that policy aids and abets genocide. As the U.S. continues to provide military aid and diplomatic cover for Israel’s atrocities in Gaza, we must turn to international mechanisms to hold American officials accountable.”

TAG representatives also shared their frustration with the U.S. government’s failure to act:

Mama Ganuush, a TAG class representative, expressed her anguish over the U.S.’s continued support for military operations in Gaza, “I took every step I could to make my voice heard. I wrote letters to my representatives, called their offices repeatedly, and attended demonstrations demanding an end to funding arms to Israel. Despite my efforts, my representatives have failed me. Their inaction has left me, along with countless others, grieving and harmed.”

Nida Liftawiya, another TAG member, vowed to continue the fight, “This is an absolute betrayal of every single taxpayer on every level—city, state, or federal. This is just the beginning. We will continue to push for answers, and we will not rest until justice is served.”

TAG plans to file its report with the United Nations Human Rights Council in April while pursuing further legal action through international human rights courts. The group’s attorneys are investigating potential cases under the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to hold U.S. officials accountable for their role in alleged war crimes.

Despite setbacks in the U.S. legal system, TAG remains committed to challenging government policies that fund military aid linked to human rights violations. As the group expands its national membership and international legal strategy, its leaders promise to pursue justice wherever it can be found.

