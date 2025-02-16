Tracy Officer Arrested in North Stockton Placed on Administrative Leave

STOCKTON, CA – Tracy Police Department Officer Steve Flores “was arrested in north Stockton on suspicion of terrorist threats, stalking, vandalism, and disorderly conduct, law enforcement officials confirmed (last) Monday,” according to the Stockton Record.

The Stockton Record added, “Stockton Police Department said their officers were conducting a follow up on a domestic-related call…which resulted in the arrest of 53-year-old Steve Flores.”

The Record reported the officer was arrested without incident and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail, placed on administrative leave.

According to the Tracy Police Department website, the Stockton Record reports, Flores is a school resource officer at Kimball High School, with the Record noting, “The Tracy Unified School District was not immediately available when contacted by phone for a comment on the arrest of Flores.”

