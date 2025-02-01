Trump ‘Hush Money’ Case Sentencing – Social Media Goes Nuts

Pool photo by Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, NY – In January, before President Donald Trump was inaugurated, the felon received a sentence in his “Hush Money” case, in which he was found guilty of 34 felonies, according to The Root.

As the first president to be a convicted felon, the American public quickly took to social media to criticize the sentencing.

New York Judge Juan Merchan issued the ruling in the case, arguing “the only lawful sentence that wouldn’t impede on the president’s return to office is that of an unconditional discharge,” meaning that Trump will face no punishment for his 34 felonies, said The Root, citing an article by NPR.

Given the controversial nature of the case and the subsequent ruling, users on platforms like X were quick to criticize the decision:

“Trump is now a convicted felon,” said X user @BpopeTV. “The first president-elect to enter office as a convicted felon.”

Another X user, @chelseaavila_17, wrote, “What the f*** is the point of the law then,” according to The Root.

Despite some Americans expecting President-elect Trump to face some kind of punishment for his crimes, others were less surprised, wrote The Root.

One X user, @heyyitsjanea, wrote sarcastically, “Oh wow i’m shocked who would’ve thought,” their post featured in an article by The Root.

Another user, @DntBurnYaBridge, responded to the ruling, saying, “Of course he won’t” face jail time.

While many of these posts took on a more humorous or sarcastic tone, some users turned to warn those praising the ruling, specifically Black and Hispanic men, according to The Root.

X user @2Strong2Silence wrote, “To the black & Hispanic men who think Trump is some kind of mob boss or cool dude for being a convicted felon ask yourselves this question: Would he or anyone white look at you with admiration if the situation were reversed?”

Although the court ruled that President-elect Trump would face no punishment, users of social media like X are now questioning the implications of Trump’s status as a felon, as it relates to his responsibilities as president, wrote The Root.

One user, @freakymarko, asked “how is Trump going to travel to different countries if he is a convicted felon?”

