Trump ‘Hush Money’ Case Sentencing – Social Media Goes Nuts

NEW YORK, NY – In January, before President Donald Trump was inaugurated, the felon received a sentence in his “Hush Money” case, in which he was found guilty of 34 felonies, according to The Root.
As the first president to be a convicted felon, the American public quickly took to social media to criticize the sentencing.
New York Judge Juan Merchan issued the ruling in the case, arguing “the only lawful sentence that wouldn’t impede on the president’s return to office is that of an unconditional discharge,” meaning that Trump will face no punishment for his 34 felonies, said The Root, citing an article by NPR.
Given the controversial nature of the case and the subsequent ruling, users on platforms like X were quick to criticize the decision:
“Trump is now a convicted felon,” said X user @BpopeTV. “The first president-elect to enter office as a convicted felon.”
Another X user, @chelseaavila_17, wrote, “What the f*** is the point of the law then,” according to The Root.
Despite some Americans expecting President-elect Trump to face some kind of punishment for his crimes, others were less surprised, wrote The Root.
One X user, @heyyitsjanea, wrote sarcastically, “Oh wow i’m shocked who would’ve thought,” their post featured in an article by The Root.
Another user, @DntBurnYaBridge, responded to the ruling, saying, “Of course he won’t” face jail time.
While many of these posts took on a more humorous or sarcastic tone, some users turned to warn those praising the ruling, specifically Black and Hispanic men, according to The Root.
X user @2Strong2Silence wrote, “To the black & Hispanic men who think Trump is some kind of mob boss or cool dude for being a convicted felon ask yourselves this question: Would he or anyone white look at you with admiration if the situation were reversed?”
Although the court ruled that President-elect Trump would face no punishment, users of social media like X are now questioning the implications of Trump’s status as a felon, as it relates to his responsibilities as president, wrote The Root.
One user, @freakymarko, asked “how is Trump going to travel to different countries if he is a convicted felon?”
5 comments
I want to thank the democrats for their lawfare used against Trump. Without the trumped up fake charges by NY and Judge Merchan, the FBI raid of his house, the Georgia Fani Willis charges which she totally managed to screw up, along with all the other drummed up claims I don’t think Trump would have ever won. You managed to make a billionaire look like he was oppressed and tyrannized by the hierarchy which led many voters to switch over. Good job!
Oh, Keith, you brain-washed MAGA cult follower. Two tiny things are wrong in your comment: 1) what you said and 2) how you said it. You said your guy can do all the crimes he wants and should not face any repercussions. How you said it implies you believe Democrats unjustly pursued him for all the crimes he committed. I was in charge of Top Secret documents in my military career. I would probably have been put in jail had I taken any home and then, most certainly, if I had shuffled them around. I know Biden had some in his garage, but he returned them when he discovered them. There is something wrong with how our justice system applies the law. I’ll grant you that. Without following the law and the Constitution, we will become a tribal wasteland.
Mel, speaking of brainwashed, do you own a mirror?
Actually, KO is spot on, MB. Not liking Trump is very different then understanding the dynamics of how the election went.
Apparently, the voters in this country don’t care, or view the prosecutions as politically-motivated. Or both.
And yet, some persist in complaining about the “injustice”. How’s that going for you?