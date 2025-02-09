Trump’s New Executive Orders Bans Non-Cis Genders

WASHINGTON, DC–In one of his first acts as President on January 21, Donald Trump signed an executive order banning any gender that is not male or female, according to the ACLU.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) stated the executive order reads, “It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality.”

The order goes on, the ACLU added, to define a “man” and “woman” using biological terms like the latter belongs “to the sex that produces the large reproductive cell,” and the former “produces the small reproductive cell.”

As the ACLU explains, the implications for this order are still unclear for many agencies that have previously recognized non-cis genders, transgender individuals, and intersex folks.

For instance, the ACLU said the new dilemma for document-issuing servicers who can no longer provide passports, updated birth certificates, driver’s licenses, and official documentation to transgender people in the gender they identify with, forcibly outing them, or in some cases leaving them without documents at all.

The Trump administration has since clarified the order, stating that the policy will not retroactively affect those who already have a passport, visa, or any other documentation, but they simply cannot acquire new ones with the gender they identify with, writes the ACLU.

Trump’s new policy also affects the 2,000+ transgender population in federal custody, according to the ACLU, requiring all of them to be moved into prisons and detention centers of the gender they were assigned to at birth.

The ACLU writes that this ignores the guidelines of the Prison Rape Elimination Act and “puts them at a severely heightened risk of sexual assault and abuse by other incarcerated persons and prison staff,” as well as “withdraw[s] critical health care from trans people in federal prison.”

This order comes amid a Supreme Court decision back in 2020, “affirming that discrimination against someone because they are LGBTQ is sex discrimination under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act,” as explained in the 6-3 Bostock v. Clayton County ruling, reports the ACLU.

In the same vein, President Trump also withdrew former President Biden’s executive order that enforced the anti-discrimination protections reinforced in the Bostock case, according to the ACLU.

While the target of the executive order appears to be trans folks, said the ACLU, intersex individuals and those with differences in their sex characteristics are also facing the consequences of this policy with the narrow definitions of gender that it provides.

The ACLU warned it is still unclear how far this order will extend, such as to encompass public schools, workplace protections, gender-affirming health care, and more.

Author Neha Suri Neha Suri is a sophomore at the University of California, Los Angeles pursuing a degree in political science and economics. She is passionate about working towards reform in the criminal legal system and aims to study immigration and criminal law. Originally from Sacramento, long term she hopes to work at the Capitol–either state or national in immigration policy.

