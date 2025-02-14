Umberg Introduces Bill to Secure Funding for Prop 36 Implementation

Opioid epidemic and drug abuse concept with a heroin syringe or other narcotic substances next to a bottle of prescription opioids. Oxycodone is the generic name for a range of opioid painkillers

Sacramento, CA – Senator Thomas J. Umberg (D-Santa Ana) introduced Senate Bill 38, a measure aimed at making drug courts and collaborative court programs eligible for competitive grants managed by the Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC).

In November 2014, voters approved Proposition 47, which has generated significant savings since its implementation. Annually, 65% of these savings are allocated for the BSCC to oversee a competitive grant program focused on mental health services, substance use treatment, and diversion initiatives.

This past November, voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition 36, which introduced a “Treatment Mandated Felony” option for individuals with two or more serious drug convictions. This provision allows those struggling with severe addiction to opt for drug treatment instead of incarceration, facilitating a pathway toward recovery and rehabilitation.

“The voters have made their voices clear,” stated Senator Umberg. “It is now our responsibility to ensure that Proposition 36 receives the necessary support to thrive.”

SB 38, backed by the Chief Probation Officers of California (CPOC), will explicitly make court programs, collaborative court initiatives, and Treatment Mandated Felony programs eligible for the BSCC’s competitive grant program. The bill also permits public entities to apply for funding, which will aid county courts, prosecutors, public defenders, probation departments, and behavioral health programs in their efforts to implement Proposition 36 effectively.

“Evidence shows that incentivized drug treatment, combined with supervision and accountability, yields positive outcomes,” said San Joaquin County Probation Chief Steven Jackson, who also serves as president of CPOC. “We fully endorse this legislation and commend Senator Umberg for his leadership. This bill effectively channels existing resources into proven drug treatment programs, promoting both individual rehabilitation and community safety.”

The measure is anticipated to be reviewed in policy committees in March or April.

