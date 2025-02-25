Unhoused Accused Denied Psychiatric Evaluation from Judge

WOODLAND, CA – Judge Clara M. Levers, during an arraignment hearing in Yolo County Court last Thursday, decided—after significant back-and-forth about the accused’s care—not to refer the accused for a psychiatric evaluation despite his history with mental health issues and an alleged attempt of suicide.

The accused is charged with one misdemeanor count for resisting or obstructing a public officer. The accused entered a not guilty plea to the single count.

Deputy Public Defender Lisa Lance informed the court the accused requested in-patient treatment with the Salvation Army, and she asked the court to allow the accused to be released from jail on supervised own recognizance when a bed is available at Salvation Army or another “suitable residential program.”

Judge Levers stated the Salvation Army would not likely provide the “level of care that seems to be required” to treat the accused.

DPD Lance claimed the accused was working with the Connections to Care program, but Deputy District Attorney Martha Lorraine Wais disagreed and argued the accused was referred to Connections to Care but never contacted them.

DDA Wais contacted the Connections to Care program, which reached out to the accused in November, but never made a connection, and told the court it was not likely for the accused to return to court based on this information.

DPD Lance claimed the accused could be released and contact his Connections to Care officer. Judge Levers dissented from DPD Lance’s proposal and reiterated that the accused posed a risk to himself and others. According to Judge Levers, the accused “was attempting suicide by cop” in the incident that prompted the misdemeanor charge.

Judge Levers remarked the accused needed a greater level of care to treat his mental health issues.

DPD Lance claimed the accused contacted a homeless outreach center in Davis, CA, daily, but Judge Levers explained the accused would be unable to comply with conditions of release in his current state due to “untreated psychiatric issues.”

Judge Levers asked if the prosecution believed the accused should receive a psychiatric evaluation or should they rely on the jail, and DDA Wais said, “I would rely on the jail, your honor—at this point.”

Judge Levers then did not order a psychiatric evaluation for the accused.

Judge Levers discussed the possibility of bail review after the accused completed the ACM (Assertive Case Management) in jail, but the accused alleged he had taken the ACM once before. Judge Levers replied, “Ok, great. Then don’t do that.”

Judge Levers recommended that the accused contact CommuniCare, and scheduled a pretrial conference for next week and a jury trial for next month.

Categories:

Tags: