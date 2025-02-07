Valentine’s Day & Cards of Mercy – Archdiocese of San Francisco

As Destination Freedom Media Group alluded to in our initial Valentine’s Day/Cards for Mercy article, there has been a dramatic increase in the population inside San Francisco County Jails.

It is our hope that the community will help us meet the increased need for treats. Below is a list of items that will help us meet our commitment to our incarcerated sisters and brothers.

Nature’s Garden Organic Trail Mix Snack Packs, Variety Pack, 1.2 oz, 24-count

Skittles Tropical Full Size Chewy Candy, 2.17 oz, 36-count

M&M’s, Snickers and More Chocolate Candy Bars, Variety Pack, 30-count

Nature Valley Chewy Fruit and Nut Granola Bars, Trail Mix Snack Bars, 48 ct, 57.6 oz

We thank you in advance for your support.

Please send treat donations to:

Archdiocese of San Francisco

1 Peter Yorke Way

San Francisco CA 94109

DEADLINE: February 10, 2025

Author Malik Washington Malik Washington is a freelance journalist and Director at Destination: Freedom and Destination Freedom Media Group.

Categories: