Village Farms Project Sparks Heated Public Comment at Planning Commission Meeting

The proposed Village Farms project in Davis ignited a vibrant public discussion on Wednesday at the Planning Commission, with community members voicing both strong support and significant opposition.

The Planning Commission listened to nearly two hours of public comments from around 53 public commenters, with a slight majority opposing the project.

The project calls for the development of 1,800 housing units at Pole Line and Covell, at the site of the previously defeated Covell Village Project.

During a robust public comment period, the project drew praise for addressing housing shortages and criticism for potential environmental and infrastructural impacts.

Proponents of the Village Farms project emphasized the urgent need for more housing in Davis to accommodate future generations and provide opportunities for first-time homebuyers.

Ellen Kolarik highlighted the developer’s commitment to affordable housing, stating, “The Village Farms Project will provide much-needed housing in our community. The developer is committed to 20% affordable and is making an effort to provide at least a partial supply of attainable market rate homes for first-time home buyers.”

Supporters also argue that the project could bolster the local economy by increasing housing availability, which would attract and retain talent, especially benefiting younger professionals and families.

“Village homes is a smartly planned development that is exactly what my hometown and yours needs,” remarked one commenter.

The project is seen as a means to diversify Davis’s housing stock, potentially making it more accessible to a broader range of income levels.

Lauren Gerry pointed out, “This project… offers a diverse range of housing options, thus allowing first-time buyers an opportunity to buy in Davis. It would be so nice to see young families back in Davis.”

Community planning aspects of the project, such as green spaces and infrastructure improvements, are also appreciated.

Kara noted, “I feel that the public benefits of the Village Farms Davis 1800 unit project extend well beyond housing… promoting a balanced approach to growth.”

Additionally, the project is believed to help stabilize local school enrollment by attracting young families.

Laura McDonald emphasized, “The addition of affordable housing and the down payment assistance program will make it possible for many young families who are working in Davis to actually buy a home in Davis.”

Further echoing the sentiment, Lenon stated, “As a single woman in my thirties, there are zero options for home ownership in Davis at this time. I currently work and live in Davis and I would love to support this project and see the return of young families and bring a little bit of Davis back to life.”

Another commenter added, “I support the efforts. I feel like the city of Davis needs something like this and I do look forward to purchasing a home in the event that this project gets approved.”

Lauren Gerry reiterated the importance of diverse housing options, stating, “The Village Farms Davis Project offers a diverse range of housing options, thus allowing first-time buyers an opportunity to buy in Davis.”

Opponents of the project raised significant environmental concerns, highlighting its location on a floodplain and proximity to an old landfill with potential toxin leakage, including PFAS.

David McLaughlin questioned, “This project is located adjacent to an unlined old city landfill and sewer treatment plant that has been leaking high levels of toxins… How many people would want to buy an expensive home on toxic soil?”

Susan Rainier added, “Tearing out 952 trees is ecoside and cannot be accepted. Trees actually help prevent the flood, so taking them out would cause more flood.”

Critics also point to the project’s potential to exacerbate existing traffic congestion, particularly at key intersections like Covell Boulevard and Pole Line Road. Larry Trozik expressed frustration, saying, “The traffic is already a nightmare and, again, just want to voice my opposition against this development.”

The proposed housing types, particularly single-family homes, are seen by some as incompatible with the needs of Davis’s workforce.

Elizabeth Ray pointed out, “This project has already been voted down by the Davis voters and it has come back after 20 years to haunt us.”

Economic and legal risks are also cited, with concerns about potential liabilities for the city due to environmental issues and infrastructure maintenance costs.

Nicholas Pinter criticized the lack of detailed mitigation plans, stating, “The DEIR notes that mitigation efforts will be designed and implemented in the future, but no details are provided nor any specific timeline… This is not acceptable.”

Eileen Samitz remarked, “Village Farms would be the largest project ever proposed in Davis… The parcel itself is handicapped with many problems including a 200-acre floodplain.”

Dave McKay questioned the project’s logic, saying, “I don’t see how it makes common sense to say that having 2,700 units is better for VMT than 1,800. That doesn’t make common sense to me.”

Tim Keller argued, “It’s just kind of out of touch with our city’s actual needs. It’s a waste of a precious land resource that we really should be using more wisely.”

The debate over the Village Farms project reflected a tension between the need for housing development and the environmental, infrastructural, and social implications of such a large-scale project in Davis.

The project’s Draft EIR is in the middle of its 45-day public comment period and the city and applicants are still taking public comments for consideration prior to the release of the final EIR.

