Vitalant Calls on Blood Donors to Counteract Winter Weather Impact

Davis/Woodland, CA — Due to widespread closures and cancellations caused by severe winter weather, over 1,000 blood donations were missed in January, according to Vitalant. The nonprofit organization is urging all eligible blood donors to step forward this February to ensure a sufficient blood supply is available for emergencies and scheduled treatments.

Wendy Broyles shares her harrowing experience from seven years ago during a blizzard when she was airlifted to the hospital to give birth to her youngest son. After arriving at the emergency room, she learned she was suffering from complications that required immediate surgery and several blood transfusions. “Many medical professionals doubted I would survive,” Broyles recalled. “That’s why it’s crucial for people to donate blood. It truly makes a difference.”

Blood donations of all types are urgently needed, particularly type O, which is the most frequently transfused due to its universal compatibility in emergencies. The recent snowstorms and harsh winter conditions have led to cancellations of many blood drives, highlighting the importance of donations from those in unaffected regions.

February is Heart Health Month, and, in addition to saving lives, Vitalant is providing donors with a free mini-physical that includes checks on pulse, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels. Each donor can also monitor their wellness information through a secure online portal.

Additionally, donors who contribute and are part of the Vitalant Donor Rewards program this February will receive a $10 gift card of their choice.*

Upcoming Blood Drives

February 20: Rotary Club Woodland Sunrise/Bloodmobile at Ace Hardware, 1350 E. Main Street, Woodland, CA, from 8:00 AM to 12:15 PM.

February 24: Davis Food Co-Op/Bloodmobile at 620 G Street, Davis, CA, from 2:45 PM to 6:00 PM.

*For terms, conditions, and official rules, please visit vitalant.org/lovedonorgift.

Categories: