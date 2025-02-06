Volunteers Needed to Personalize Valentine’s Day Cards and Prepare Treats for Prisoners in San Francisco County Jails

All you have to do is to turn on your digital and smart TV or take a walk through the Mission District in San Francisco, California and you will see and feel “the fear.” Human beings are being carted off to jail and detention centers in record numbers and we need your support. You see, love destroys fear and hatred.

Once again, the Restorative Justice Ministry of the Archdiocese of San Francisco is requesting help from our community. The program is called “Cards of Mercy.” If you’re interested in volunteering (2 opportunities), then keep reading.

LOCATION: Archdiocese of San Francisco Pastoral Center, 1 Peter Yorke Way, San Francisco, CA 94109: Show up between 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2025.

The volunteers who arrive will be personalizing St. Valentine’s Day cards and preparing some treats for prisoners/detainees currently housed at the San Francisco County Jail downtown on 7th Street (CJ#2) and the County Jail at San Bruno (CJ#3).

The other volunteer opportunity is on February 14, 2025 handing out the cards and treats to the incarcerated individuals. This will take place as follows:

11:00 AM CJ#2

425 7th Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

and

1:30 PM CJ#3

1 Moreland Drive, San Bruno, CA 94066

What we’re asking you to do is to show these human beings some Agape Love. Agape is a Swahili word which means “unconditional.” So, we’re asking you to consider showing these prisoners/detainees some unconditional love.

I, personally, am blessed. I have someone in my life who loves me, who believes in me, and who supports me 1000 percent! Because of that love that I receive on a regular basis, I’m able to support others in various ways. It’s all about the love!

Some time ago my partner and colleague, Gale Washington, sent me an article entitled:

Beyond the Bars: The Importance of Not Judging Formerly Incarcerated Individuals by Their Past Behavior – Bernard Johns

I’d like to share Mr. Johns’ initial quote and encourage you to read the brief but powerful article in its entirety: https://1drv.ms/b/s!AkURCjxVvy29meJxf2zYqMdci2PTEA?e=HFh1ka

“In the journey of life, everyone makes mistakes, but for some, these mistakes result in incarceration. The stigma attached to a criminal record can be a significant barrier to reintegration into society. Judging formerly incarcerated individuals solely based on their past behavior not only undermines their potential for growth but also hinders societal progress. It’s crucial to recognize the importance of separating an individual’s identity from their past actions to foster a more inclusive and empathetic community.”

I leave you today with a suggestion. I have been reading and studying a book by bell hooks entitled: All About Love. This book has transformed the way I think about the act and subject of love. If possible, check it out and by all means, support the Cards of Mercy Program. Remember, love conquers hate and fear.

Malik Washington is a freelance journalist and Director at Destination: Freedom and Destination Freedom Media Group.

