Will the NY Governor Deliver the Coup de Grâce for Mayor Eric Adams

Adams speaking about his subway safety plan in February 2022 courtesy of wikipedia.org

New York – New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Monday that she plans to discuss the next steps for the Adams administration following the resignation of four deputy mayors in the city on Monday. There is speculation that she will ask NY Mayor Eric Adams to resign.

The administration of Adams, which appeared to be on shaky ground just four months ago, now finds itself embroiled in a renewed political crisis following serious allegations involving cooperation with the Trump administration.

Efforts by Adams to shore up his mayorship had appeared to bear fruit, however, this apparent legal victory has unraveled into a deeper political predicament.

Last week, the prosecutor overseeing the mayor’s case accused him of engaging in a quid pro quo arrangement with officials from the Trump administration.

According to the prosecutor, Adams allegedly agreed to assist President Trump with immigration enforcement in exchange for leniency regarding his criminal charges.

These allegations have sparked widespread condemnation, with calls for Adams to resign or for Governor Kathy Hochul to take action against him.

Hochul, who has previously aligned herself with the mayor, issued a statement late Monday expressing her concern over the troubling allegations.

She announced plans to meet with elected officials on Tuesday to discuss Adams’s future, emphasizing that the accusations “cannot be ignored.”

In a statement released Monday night, Governor Kathy Hochul addressed the ongoing challenges facing New York City and its administration, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between state and city officials amidst rising tensions.

Since taking office in 2021, Hochul said in her statement that she has made concerted efforts to partner with the City of New York, working alongside two different mayors to tackle critical issues such as crime, illegal cannabis operations, and housing shortages through her initiative known as “City of Yes.”

At the same time, she expressed frustration over what she described as “bickering” between state and city leaders, asserting that such disputes only serve to hinder progress for New Yorkers.

“Bickering between State and City officials is a waste of time,” Hochul stated. “I refuse to go back to the days where our constituents are caught in the crossfire of political turf wars.”

The governor’s comments come in the wake of reported turmoil within the current mayoral administration.

Earlier in the day, Hochul expressed appreciation to First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer for her years of service to the city in the wake of her sudden resignation following the decision by the DOJ to terminate its investigation of Mayor Adams and the subsequent resignation of several US Attorneys.

Hochul also acknowledged the contributions of Deputy Mayors Anne Williams-Isom, Meera Joshi, and Chauncey Parker, describing them as “strong partners” in addressing numerous key issues affecting New York City.

However, Hochul voiced concern over the potential inability of these officials to continue serving in their roles, indicating that such a situation raises “serious questions about the long-term future of this Mayoral administration.”

In her statement, Hochul emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that while she recognizes her constitutional powers as governor, the removal of a duly-elected mayor is a significant and unprecedented action.

“In the 235 years of New York State history, these powers have never been utilized to remove a duly-elected mayor; overturning the will of the voters is a serious step that should not be taken lightly,” she said.

Despite her reluctance to intervene directly in the city’s governance, Hochul highlighted troubling allegations regarding conduct at City Hall that have emerged over the past two weeks.

Hochul announced plans for a meeting with key leaders at her Manhattan office to discuss the path forward, with a focus on ensuring stability for New York City during this turbulent period.

“My most urgent concern is the well-being of my 8.3 million constituents who live in New York City,” Hochul said, while noting her commitment to closely monitor the situation. “I will be monitoring this situation extraordinarily closely to ensure that New Yorkers are not being shortchanged by the current crisis in City government.”

As the situation develops, all eyes will be on the discussions taking place at the governor’s office, as New Yorkers await clarity on the future of their city’s leadership and the direction of governance amid the ongoing challenges.

