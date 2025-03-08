NYCLU Condemns Trump Administration’s Cancellation of $400 Million in Columbia University Funds

lev radin / Shutterstock.com

New York, NY – The Trump administration has abruptly canceled $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University, a move that civil liberties advocates are calling unprecedented and unconstitutional. The decision, announced jointly by the Department of Justice, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Education, and the U.S. General Services Administration, has sparked immediate backlash from the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) and other free speech advocates.

In a strongly worded statement, NYCLU Executive Director Donna Lieberman condemned the funding revocation as a political maneuver designed to punish universities for allowing student activism critical of the Trump administration’s policies.

“This move is the latest escalation by the Trump administration to coerce colleges and universities into censoring student speech and advocacy that isn’t MAGA-approved, like criticizing Israel or supporting Palestinian rights,” Lieberman stated. “It is unconstitutional and unprecedented, but it is entirely consistent with Trump’s long-held desire to silence views with which he disagrees and clamp down on protest.”

While the Trump administration has not provided an official reason for revoking Columbia’s federal funding, critics argue that the decision is clearly tied to recent pro-Palestinian protests and criticism of Israel on campus. Columbia has been at the center of heated debates over academic freedom, student activism, and the limits of political expression, with student groups frequently organizing demonstrations related to Israel-Palestine, racial justice, and government policies.

Lieberman warned that weaponizing federal funding to suppress student speech is a clear violation of the First Amendment, which protects free expression—especially on college campuses.

“Protected political speech should not be a basis of punishment, and Title VI must be applied consistently with the First Amendment,” Lieberman added. “With little regard for the Constitution and case law, it is no surprise that the Trump administration prefers to see what it can get away with.”

The decision to revoke such a significant sum of federal funding is likely to face immediate legal challenges. Columbia University relies on federal grants for research, student aid, and infrastructure, and cutting these funds could have severe implications for students, faculty, and ongoing projects.

Civil rights and higher education groups have already begun mobilizing against the decision, warning that it sets a dangerous precedent where the federal government can financially strong-arm institutions based on their stance on controversial issues.

Legal experts say the case could escalate to federal courts, with Columbia potentially seeking an injunction to block the administration’s move.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is also expected to weigh in, as the organization has long challenged attempts by government officials to suppress speech through financial or regulatory pressure.

The move against Columbia comes amid a broader campaign by the Trump administration to exert control over universities, particularly those seen as hotbeds of leftist activism. In recent months, Trump officials have hinted at revoking tax-exempt status for institutions deemed too “liberal,” and new restrictions on DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs have already been implemented at several public universities.

For many, this latest decision represents an escalation of government overreach into academic freedom, raising concerns about what other universities may face similar retaliation.

“This is not just about Columbia—it’s about whether any university in America can allow students to engage in protest and debate without fear of government retribution,” said a legal expert at NYU School of Law.

With legal challenges almost certain, the coming weeks could see Columbia University and civil liberties organizations mounting a constitutional fight over the federal government’s ability to financially penalize institutions based on campus activism.

Meanwhile, civil rights groups and student organizations are calling for public resistance, warning that if the Trump administration can do this to Columbia, no university is safe from similar tactics.

For now, Columbia University has not officially responded, but the pressure is mounting for the administration to push back against what many see as a direct attack on free expression and academic independence.

