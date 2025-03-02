2C2S LWOP Walk For Life Walk-a-thon: A Journey of Redemption and Giving Back

October 16, 2024 – I never imagined that a small act of giving—a $10 donation to Shriners Hospital for Children—would grow into something as impactful as the 2C2S LWOP Walk For Life Walk-a-thon. My name is Norman Williams, Jr., and this journey began with a simple desire to make amends for past harm. Over time, I realized I could do more, and the idea of a walkathon took shape.

After forming the idea, I wrote a detailed proposal and submitted it for approval. To my surprise, the Acting Warden approved it within a week. I then consulted Dr. Sheri Rossi, sponsor of the 2nd Chance 2 Society LWOP Wellness Group, and sought input from the Inmate Advisory Board. With their support, I formed a nine-person planning committee to bring this vision to life.

Bringing this vision to life from inside prison wasn’t easy. I sought support from the Men’s Advisory Council, different prison departments, and even the Acting Warden. With the backing of my wellness group, 2nd Chance 2 Society, and outside sponsors like Michael Baldwin and Legacy Alliance Outreach, the event became a reality.

On October 16, we walked—not just for ourselves, but for the children at Shriners and for a chance to show the world that we still have value. More than 700 carceral residents participated in the walkathon, making it the second-largest single-day event ever held at Valley State Prison, aside from Common’s Hope & Redemption concert. Joe Wilson from Shriners Hospital attended to support us, and restorative justice organizations like the Ella Baker Center, FUEL, and Made New Foundation joined in. The atmosphere was electric, with music from the Dawny Reb Band and VSP’s BlackStar Band lifting our spirits as we walked together, bridging the gap between inside and outside communities.

The motto, “We walk for you and with you,” resonated deeply, reminding us that service and redemption go hand in hand. This event was about more than fundraising—it was about humanizing those of us who are often forgotten. We provided reentry resources, shared refreshments (yes, even pizza!), and demonstrated our capacity for growth and change. The success of the event led to it being replicated on another yard, further strengthening our collective sense of purpose.

For me, this mission is deeply personal. I am a childhood survivor of gun violence—I was shot at the age of eight. That experience shaped me in ways I could not fully understand until much later in life. Now, as someone serving life without the possibility of parole (LWOP), I understand the importance of finding purpose even in the most constrained circumstances. LWOP means that under the current system, we are condemned to die in prison, with no opportunity for parole. But events like this walkathon prove that even those of us deemed irredeemable by society still have something valuable to give.

Reflecting on this experience, I hold onto David Viscott’s words: “If you have the courage to begin, you have the courage to succeed.” And as Henry Ford wisely said, “Anyone who stops