A Candid Conversation with Planning Commissioner Georgina Valencia on Affordable Housing in Davis

(Author’s note: Georgina Valencia was speaking for herself and not on behalf of the Davis Planning Commission).

As the city of Davis continues to grapple with affordable housing, Planning Commissioner Georgina Valencia shared her perspective on the current state of housing, the challenges ahead, and where she sees opportunities for progress. In a wide-ranging interview, Valencia spoke about down payment assistance programs, stalled projects, and the long-term impact of the city’s growth patterns.

Valencia began by expressing her concern that, despite the city finalizing its Housing Element with the state’s Housing and Community Development Department, tangible progress on affordable housing remains limited.

“I’m not sure we’ve made any great inroads since we finalized the Housing Element,” she admitted. “It’s disappointing.”

However, she acknowledged a recent bright spot: the City Council’s unanimous vote to explore a down payment assistance program.

“For our city, it’s at least a sign that this issue is being recognized,” she said.

Valencia, who has long advocated for such programs, emphasized that while it’s a step forward, the true test will be what comes next.

She also cited the Palomino project as an example of recent incremental progress. During Planning Commission discussions, the developer acknowledged shortcomings in their affordable housing component and agreed to contribute $80,000 to the city’s Housing Trust Fund specifically for down payment assistance.

“That felt like a win—small, but real,” Valencia said.

Despite these positive developments, Valencia expressed disappointment over two previously approved projects that have yet to break ground: Chiles Ranch and the East 8th Street project. Both could have provided much-needed housing by now, she said.

“Chiles Ranch was (re)approved over a year ago, and nothing’s happened,” Valencia noted. “That could have been helping already.”

News that the Chiles Ranch property recently changed hands gave her some hope the project might finally move forward. Still, she warned the new owners face a tight timeline: “There’s maybe a year left on their agreement with the city. They’re going to have to hustle or resubmit the project.”

The conversation turned back to down payment assistance—something both Valencia and the Vanguard agreed was one of the most feasible and impactful tools for improving affordability.

“It doesn’t take tons of money to make a difference,” Valencia stressed. “It’s a sustainable program if structured as a revolving fund. When buyers pay the assistance back, the city can use it to help the next family.”

The cost of building new affordable units—often $500,000 to $700,000 per home—makes such programs even more attractive, she argued. “There just aren’t a lot of tools a city like Davis has. This is one of them.”

Valencia plans to continue advocating for the program, including an upcoming presentation to Sunrise Rotary.

“I keep hammering away at it,” she said. “It’s one way we can actually help families buy homes here.”

Valencia also flagged structural challenges that continue to hinder progress. She raised concerns about Measure J/R, the local ordinance requiring voter approval for peripheral developments unless they are 100% affordable housing—an unlikely scenario given the financial infeasibility of such projects.

“No one’s that altruistic,” she remarked. “If the city doesn’t revisit this, I think we risk a challenge from the state’s Housing and Community Development Department.”

She also noted that the city’s housing market is increasingly dominated by landlords. “Something like 57% or 58% of homes are now rentals. That’s a tough reality and not great for building community.”

When asked if she’s noticed a change in public attitudes or conversations around housing, Valencia was cautious but hopeful.

“At certain events—housing forums, community discussions—you definitely hear people saying, ‘Yes, we need housing,’” she said. “But those might be people already supportive of housing. Meanwhile, the same voices who’ve opposed development for years are still out there, still loud.”

She hopes the upcoming General Plan update will create space for a more rational, fact-based conversation about housing needs and trade-offs.

No conversation about Davis housing is complete without mentioning traffic—often cited as the top concern when new projects are proposed. Valencia agreed that traffic is a legitimate issue, but one that often lacks nuance in public debate.

“People blame new housing for traffic, but when you really look, a lot of that traffic is commuters going through Davis or heading to the freeway,” she said. “If we built more housing here, maybe more people who work here could live here—and that might actually help traffic, not make it worse.”

She also warned that the university’s growth is inevitable, even if currently slowed by budget constraints. “The campus will keep expanding. There will be more jobs, more students. We should get ahead of that instead of always playing catch-up.”

Valencia was especially passionate when speaking about the broader implications of Davis’ affordability crisis.

“We’re becoming a town of students and seniors,” she said. “The ‘missing middle’—the teachers, service workers, young families—they can’t afford to live here. These are the people waiting on you at restaurants, teaching your kids, mowing your lawns. They should be able to live here too.”

She pointed to the strain this puts on local schools, which increasingly rely on students commuting in from other areas. “We’re paying to keep our schools open, but not building housing that allows families to stay. That’s a huge loss for the community.”

Despite the challenges, Valencia remains cautiously optimistic. Projects like Celeste and others are finally leasing up, raising the vacancy rate and offering a sliver of relief. But she knows that real change will require persistence—and political will.

“We haven’t made it over the hump yet,” she said. “But maybe, just maybe, with down payment assistance and smarter planning, we’re starting to see a path forward.”

For Valencia, the fight for affordable housing isn’t just about buildings—it’s about people. “These are your kids, your neighbors, your teachers,” she said. “We need to keep finding ways to help them stay in this community.”

