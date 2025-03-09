American Bar Association Rejects Federal Attempts to Interfere with Judicial System

Credit: sirtravelalot/Shutterstock.com

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Bar Association (ABA) this week declared it would continue to defend its judges and courts after the ABA claimed government officials have attempted to interfere with the judicial system and undermine the legal profession in the U.S.

The ABA charged it must defend “judges and courts, acknowledging the role of the courts, adhering to the rule of law, and respecting the separation of powers and three co-equal branches of government.”

The association argues that “these principles have been bedrocks of American democracy” and will continue to be valued and supported by the American Bar Association.

The ABA added recent government actions demonstrate “escalating governmental efforts to interfere with fair and impartial courts, the right to counsel and due process, and the freedoms of speech and association in our country.”

The ABA added judges and lawyers are targeted if a court reaches a “decision this administration does not agree with” or if a “lawyer represents parties the administration does not like,” and that “government officials targeted” the ABA “by instructing some of its lawyers not to attend ABA meetings or participate as speakers.”

In the released statement, the association discussed the recent occurrence of government officials calling for “the impeachment of judges who issue opinions with which the government does not agree,” noting while judges face allegations of “corruption,” the ABA added there is a lack of “evidence of the so-called corruption.”

The ABA claims governmental officials have criticized judges “for not following the will of the people,” and asserts “judges swear oaths to follow the law, not public opinion polling or political chatter.”

The American Bar Association quotes the U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice who outlined that “attempts to intimidate judges for their rulings in cases are inappropriate and should be vigorously opposed.”

The association further argued it is “unacceptable to personally target judges” when in disagreement with the rulings brought forth by them, but contends government officials can appeal court rulings and that this “is an appropriate way to disagree with a decision of a court.”

Examining additional intimidation efforts by government officials, ABA calls attention to a “prominent Washington D.C. law firm” being punished by the government “because it represents a party that the administration does not like.”

The American Bar Association argues lawyers should be able to perform and complete their duties “without fear of retribution,” and clients should be able to receive legal assistance without government interference.

The ABA argues the actions taken by government officials betrays “fundamental values” and denies clients “access to justice.”

In the released statement, the ABA added it would “call upon the government and our elected officials to cease making these statements,” emphasizing the ABA is a nonpartisan association and has taken action against past administrations who had not obeyed the rule of law.

Relating to the efforts to undermine the judicial system by government officials, the ABA stated it will continue to defend the courts in the U.S. in order to maintain and support “the rule of law.”

In reference to the measures taken by officials to undermine the judiciary system, the ABA stated that “we cannot accept government actions that seek to tip the scales of justice in this manner.”

