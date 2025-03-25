Bay Area Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Save Public Transit with 2026 Funding Measure

Vanguard Generated Image

Sacramento, CA — Facing a looming fiscal crisis that could cripple public transportation across the Bay Area, State Senators Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and Jesse Arreguín (D-Berkeley) introduced legislation that would allow voters to approve a new funding measure in 2026 to stabilize and strengthen the region’s transit systems.

SB 63, known as the Connect Bay Area Act, would authorize a regional ballot measure to secure sustainable funding for BART, MUNI, Caltrain, AC Transit, and other transit agencies. Without additional support, officials warn that drastic service cuts—including BART running trains only once an hour and eliminating weekend service—could begin as soon as 2026.

“Strong, reliable public transportation is essential for our economy, our climate goals, and our quality of life,” Senator Wiener said. “SB 63 gives the Bay Area a pathway to avoid devastating cuts that would cripple our region and worsen inequality and congestion.”

The bill comes as transit agencies confront a financial cliff worsened by the pandemic’s lingering impacts on ridership and fare revenue. A temporary $1.1 billion infusion from the state in 2023 postponed service reductions, but that funding runs out in mid-2026. Senator Arreguín is also pushing for $2 billion in this year’s state budget to help agencies bridge the gap until a voter-approved measure could take effect.

The lawmakers warned that without new funding:

• BART could lose up to 85% of service;

• MUNI could slash service by half and end most routes after 9 p.m.;

• Caltrain and AC Transit would face major cuts;

• Congestion on the Bay Bridge could spike by 72%;

• Air quality could worsen with millions of extra car trips;

• Students, workers, seniors, and low-income riders could lose vital access to transportation.

The authors believe that the damage would ripple through the economy, making it harder for businesses to attract workers and customers, students to reach school, and families to access healthcare.

“As someone legally blind and transit-dependent, I know firsthand that public transit is not a luxury—it’s a necessity,” said Congresswoman Lateefah Simon. “Service cuts will hurt the most vulnerable people in our communities and make inequality worse.”

Despite financial challenges, transit agencies have made significant progress in recent years. BART has reduced crime by 17% year-over-year and kept cost increases below inflation. MUNI earned its highest rider satisfaction in 20 years after cutting subway delays by 76%.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said the region must pair funding with reforms. “A thriving San Francisco needs affordable, reliable transit to connect people to jobs, school, and healthcare. We need to fix this before it’s too late,” Lurie said.

If passed, SB 63 would put a sales tax measure on the November 2026 ballot in San Francisco, Alameda, and Contra Costa counties, with an option for San Mateo and Santa Clara counties to join. The default tax rate is set at half a cent, though San Francisco could increase it to one cent for MUNI support. Final rates and a detailed spending plan must be approved by July 2025.

In addition to raising revenue, SB 63 demands better financial oversight and efficiency from agencies. BART, MUNI, Caltrain, and AC Transit would undergo independent financial reviews and be required to implement cost-saving reforms. They must also comply with regional coordination plans led by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC).

Laura Tolkoff of SPUR, a Bay Area urban policy group, praised the bill’s mix of funding and reform. “This is the kind of smart, forward-looking investment we need. These transit systems carry 80% of Bay Area riders — their survival is essential to our economy, equity, and sustainability.”

SB 63 is co-authored by Assemblymember Catherine Stefani (D-San Francisco) and is expected to be heard in committee later this spring.

