California Attorney General Bonta Condemns President Trump’s Attacks on Rule of Law and Constitution

Oakland, CA – California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a strong rebuke of President Donald Trump on Sunday, accusing the former and current president of launching unprecedented attacks on the U.S. Constitution, the rule of law, and the nation’s independent judiciary. In a sharply worded statement, Bonta criticized Trump’s ongoing efforts to undermine the separation of powers, intimidate legal professionals, and erode the foundation of the country’s constitutional democracy.

“More than two centuries ago, our founding fathers created three co-equal branches of government designed to check each other’s power,” Bonta said. “Today, that principle is being dangerously tested.”

According to Bonta, the Trump Administration has repeatedly overstepped its authority, attempting to claim powers reserved for Congress or the states. Courts have intervened to force compliance with the law, but Bonta warned that even court orders have, at times, been defied.

“President Trump’s demands for the judiciary to bow to executive power are not normal,” Bonta added. “His threats of sanctions and retaliation against attorneys and law firms he dislikes are not normal. These actions are unlawful, dangerous, and threaten the very foundations of our democracy.”

Bonta also denounced efforts by Trump and his allies to discredit the judiciary, attack due process, and target individuals for exercising their First Amendment rights.

“The legal system depends on facts, law, and the independent judgment of our courts,” Bonta said. “Undermining those principles risks collapsing the system that protects every American’s rights.”

Bonta vowed to continue defending constitutional norms and holding the Trump Administration accountable.

“We must speak up when our democratic values are under attack. As California Attorney General, I promise I will.”

