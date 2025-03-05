California DOJ Won’t Charge Officers in Shooting Death of Victor Marquez

PC: Thomas Def Via Unsplash

OAKLAND, CA – The California Department of Justice (DOJ) has released its findings on the officer-involved shooting of Victor Marquez, who was fatally shot by Woodlake Police Department (WPD) officers on Dec. 17, 2022, in an unincorporated area of Tulare County near Exeter.

The investigation concluded that criminal charges against the officers were not warranted.

The DOJ report details the events leading up to Marquez’s death, including a high-speed pursuit that began after the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office identified him as a suspect in a domestic violence case.

When officers located Marquez’s vehicle, they pursued him until he collided with two other vehicles, coming to a stop, the report detailed.

Officers issued commands for Marquez to show his hands and believed he was raising a firearm concealed in a black bag, DOJ reported, and two officers discharged their weapons, fatally striking him.

DOJ’s probe did disclose a post-incident search revealed Marquez was unarmed, and no firearm was found in his vehicle.

DOJ said it determined there was insufficient evidence to prove the officers acted unlawfully. As a result, no criminal prosecution will be pursued.

CA Attorney General Rob Bonta said, “We recognize the profound impact this incident has had on Mr. Marquez’s family, the officers involved, and the broader community. Through investigations like these, we strive to build a justice system that is fair and equitable for all.”

Although no charges were lodged against the officers, DOJ’s report outlined five policy recommendations for WPD aimed at improving law enforcement practices, including revising body-worn camera policies, implementing digital in-car video systems, and ensuring officers are equipped with less-lethal options such as 40mm launchers and pepper spray.

Additional recommendations, said DOJ, involve simplifying vehicle pursuit policies to reduce high-speed chases and clarifying de-escalation protocols to align with legal requirements, and using law enforcement practices that prioritize de-escalation and reduce the risk of fatal encounters.

The full report is available to the public.

